RECAP as Pompey fight back to earn point against Port Vale
Pompey return to Fratton Park with Port Vale the opposition today.
By Jordan Cross
Published 25th Mar 2023, 16:57 GMT
And the Blues know the prize for victory will be closing the gap to the play-offs to four points.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points, before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as the action unfolds at PO4.
LIVE Pompey 2 Port Vale 2
Robinson goes to head Bishop’s cross back to Stone but nearly scores. It’s inches past the post for a corner with the ref spotting a Pompey infringement from the delivery.
