News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
6 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
7 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
Live

RECAP as Pompey fight back to earn point against Port Vale

Pompey return to Fratton Park with Port Vale the opposition today.

By Jordan Cross
Published 25th Mar 2023, 16:57 GMT
Pompey play host to Port Vale at 3pm today.
Pompey play host to Port Vale at 3pm today.
Pompey play host to Port Vale at 3pm today.

And the Blues know the prize for victory will be closing the gap to the play-offs to four points.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points, before team news drops at 2pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as the action unfolds at PO4.

LIVE Pompey 2 Port Vale 2

Show new updates

FT Pompey 2 Port Vale 2

CHANCE

Lovely touch from Hackett and his drive is deflected but Stone saves

90+4

Pompey pressing with long balls into the box

90+3

Dale wins a free-kick on the left touchline 20 yards out.

90+2

Bishop flagged for offside from Macey’s ball fowrard.

Five minutes’ added time

88

Pompey not really carving out any chances over this finale despite the bluster.

Five to go plus stoppages

83

Robinson goes to head Bishop’s cross back to Stone but nearly scores. It’s inches past the post for a corner with the ref spotting a Pompey infringement from the delivery.

82

Worrall with some terrible playacting to waste time. Ref having none of it and game continues!

Next Page
Page 1 of 8
PompeyPort ValeFratton ParkBlues