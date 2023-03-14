News you can trust since 1877
RECAP as Pompey return to winning ways at Crown Ground

Pompey aim to regain some momentum at Accrington tonight.

By Jordan Cross
Published 14th Mar 2023, 21:43 GMT
Accrington v Pompey. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Accrington v Pompey. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Accrington v Pompey. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Blues look to put back-to-back defeats to bed as they take on John Coleman’s side at the Crown Ground.

With temperatures set to plummet to -4C it’s going to be one for the hardiest of Pompey fans.

If you’re not making the trip to Lancashire, you can join us for all the talking points before team news drops at 6.45pm.

Then it’s more build-up before live commentary when the action gets underway at 7.45pm.

LIVE Accrington 1 Pompey 3

FT Accrington 1 Pompey 3

90

Five minutes’ stoppage time

88

Adedoyin loops header in to reduce arrears

Goal back for Accrington

83

Thompson, Rafferty and Bishop off for Benard, Jacobs and Scarlett

81

Bishop has his 20th of the season with a clinical volley. The striker tees up Hackett whose effort is blocked and the Magic Man makes no mistake from 15 yards

BBBIIISSSSHHHOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP

CHANCE

What a stop from Macey to deby Tharme’s close-range header.

73

Pompey regrouped after that red card and having lion’s share of the play.

70

Lane off for Dale

