RECAP as Pompey return to winning ways at Crown Ground
Pompey aim to regain some momentum at Accrington tonight.
The Blues look to put back-to-back defeats to bed as they take on John Coleman’s side at the Crown Ground.
With temperatures set to plummet to -4C it’s going to be one for the hardiest of Pompey fans.
If you’re not making the trip to Lancashire, you can join us for all the talking points before team news drops at 6.45pm.
Then it’s more build-up before live commentary when the action gets underway at 7.45pm.
LIVE Accrington 1 Pompey 3
Bishop has his 20th of the season with a clinical volley. The striker tees up Hackett whose effort is blocked and the Magic Man makes no mistake from 15 yards