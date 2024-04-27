Live

RECAP as Pompey sign off from League One in style at Lincoln!

Pompey sign off from League One at Sincil Bank against Lincoln City today.
By Jordan Cross
Published 27th Apr 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 14:35 BST
We’ll be building up kick off against the Imps, who are aiming to finish in the League One play-offs.

Team news will be dropping at 2pm and then it’s more build-up and video before we bring live kick-by-kick commentary from 3pm.

LIVE Lincoln v Pompey

14:35 BST

FT

Lincoln 0 Pompey 2

14:34 BST

90+11

Kamara’s shot hits the post and Lane taps in for the second!

14:33 BST

LANEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

2-0!

14:31 BST

90+10

Rafferty wins a free-kick in Pompey’s half.

14:30 BST

45+8

Lane goes down under the attentions of O’Connor in the box but ref says no penalty. Right call.

14:28 BST

45+5

Ball drops to Lane and his low drive is well saved by Jensen

14:25 BST

45+3

Moxon fires at Jensen

14:25 BST

Lost the plot

Now Yengi is boked - think that’s Pompey’s ninth!

14:24 BST

Pompey free-kick

Now Jon Harley is booked beforehand!

14:22 BST

Stoppage time

11 minutes

