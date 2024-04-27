RECAP as Pompey sign off from League One in style at Lincoln!
We’ll be building up kick off against the Imps, who are aiming to finish in the League One play-offs.
Team news will be dropping at 2pm and then it’s more build-up and video before we bring live kick-by-kick commentary from 3pm.
LIVE Lincoln v Pompey
Lincoln 0 Pompey 2
90+11
Kamara’s shot hits the post and Lane taps in for the second!
LANEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
2-0!
90+10
Rafferty wins a free-kick in Pompey’s half.
45+8
Lane goes down under the attentions of O’Connor in the box but ref says no penalty. Right call.
45+5
Ball drops to Lane and his low drive is well saved by Jensen
45+3
Moxon fires at Jensen
Lost the plot
Now Yengi is boked - think that’s Pompey’s ninth!
Pompey free-kick
Now Jon Harley is booked beforehand!
Stoppage time
11 minutes
