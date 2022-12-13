RECAP as Portsmouth advance in Papa John's Trophy with 3-0 win over Stevenage
Pompey welcome Stevenage to Fratton Park this evening in the Papa John’s Trophy.
It marks the Blues’ first game on home soil in two-and-a-half weeks, which came in the FA Cup against MK Dons.
Danny Cowley’s men will be fresh following a weekend off after their trip to Accrington was postponed due to a frozen pitch.
Indeed, the Boro make the visit to PO4 sitting second in League Two after an impressive start under boss Steve Evans.
Pompey will be eyeing a spot in the quarter-finals for the third time in five seasons after reaching the final in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns.
Joe Morrell makes his first start since his return from the World Cup, as the Blues make six changes.
You can follow all build-up with video, gossip and team news before live commentary when the action gets under way from 7pm.
LIVE: Pompey v Stevenage
Key Events
- Pompey return to Fratton Park for first time in two-and-a-half weeks.
- Stevenage high-flying in League Two, sitting second in the table.
- Blues eyeing place in EFL Trophy quarter-finals.
The last kick of the game, what a free-kick. 25-yards out and fired the effort into the top left.
Into the final minute here and Pompey are comfortably seeing this one out. They’ve looked the better of the two sides and deserve the win.
Dale fires an effort at Chapman but the ball falls kindly to Curtis who took the hsot on but it’s high and wide.