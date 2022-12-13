News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

RECAP as Portsmouth advance in Papa John's Trophy with 3-0 win over Stevenage

Pompey welcome Stevenage to Fratton Park this evening in the Papa John’s Trophy.

By Pepe Lacey
3 minutes ago

It marks the Blues’ first game on home soil in two-and-a-half weeks, which came in the FA Cup against MK Dons.

Danny Cowley’s men will be fresh following a weekend off after their trip to Accrington was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Hide Ad

Indeed, the Boro make the visit to PO4 sitting second in League Two after an impressive start under boss Steve Evans.

Pompey welcome Stevenage in the EFL Trophy this evening.
Most Popular

Pompey will be eyeing a spot in the quarter-finals for the third time in five seasons after reaching the final in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns.

Joe Morrell makes his first start since his return from the World Cup, as the Blues make six changes.

Hide Ad

You can follow all build-up with video, gossip and team news before live commentary when the action gets under way from 7pm.

LIVE: Pompey v Stevenage

Key Events

  • Pompey return to Fratton Park for first time in two-and-a-half weeks.
  • Stevenage high-flying in League Two, sitting second in the table.
  • Blues eyeing place in EFL Trophy quarter-finals.
Show new updates

93'

The last kick of the game, what a free-kick. 25-yards out and fired the effort into the top left.

93'

PIGOTTTTTTTTTTTT

92'

Almost for Pigott. Fired a shot from distance which caused problems for Chapman.

90'

Three minutes of added time.

89'

Into the final minute here and Pompey are comfortably seeing this one out. They’ve looked the better of the two sides and deserve the win.

85'

Curtis found space on the edge of the box but he was leaning back and it went over the bar.

83'

Clark’s ball in was met by Raggett and Roberts tries a speculative effort, which goes wide.

80'

Dale fires an effort at Chapman but the ball falls kindly to Curtis who took the hsot on but it’s high and wide.

75'

Reid cuts on on the edge of the box but his curling effort is just wide of the mark.

Next Page
Page 1 of 8
BluesFratton ParkPortsmouthJoe MorrellSteve Evans