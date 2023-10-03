RECAP as Portsmouth come from behind yet again with late, late winner to stay top

Pompey aim to march on in League One tonight as they return to Fratton Park.

Wycombe provide the opposition, as the in-form Chairboys arrive on a decent run of form.

Matt Bloomfield’s side have won four of their past five outings in the league, with one loss in seven in League One.

John Mousinho’s side are out to cement their place at the top the table, however, and extend their unbeaten run in the league to 22 games.

We’ll be building up to kick off with all the talking points, team news and video from Fratton.

Then it’s live kick-by-kick commentary when the action gets underway at 7.45pm.