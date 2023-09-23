News you can trust since 1877
RECAP as Portsmouth defeat Lincoln City remain top of League One

Pompey aim to continue their strong start to the season against Lincoln today.
By Jordan Cross
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 17:02 BST
LIVE Pompey v LincolnLIVE Pompey v Lincoln
LIVE Pompey v Lincoln

John Mousinho’s side are looking to take their unbeaten run to 20 games, against the Imps - who are four points off the Blues in 10th spot.

It’s a case of friends reunited with Joe Morrell and Regan Poole going up against their former clu, while Reeo Hackett returns to Fratton Park.

We’ll be building to the kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s blow-by-blow commentary when the action gets underway from 3pm.

LIVE Pompey 2 Lincoln 1

17:01 BST

FT Pompey 2 Lincoln 1

16:59 BST

CHANCE

Huge stop from Norris! A point blank stop to deny O’Connor from the free-kick.

16:58 BST

90+7

Pack booked for a pull.

16:57 BST

90+7

Class from Raggett to deal with Makama’s threat and win a throw.

16:56 BST

90+6

Lincoln lump the ball into the box but it’s out for a goal kick

16:56 BST

90+4

Towler has gone to LB. Shaughnessy moved into midfield so still 4-2-3-1

16:54 BST

90+3

Morrell and Sparkes replaced by Towler and Raggett.

16:53 BST

Towler and Raggett being readied.

16:53 BST

90+2

Devlin wins a free-kick to slow things down.

16:51 BST

Eight minutes’ stoppage time.

