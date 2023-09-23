RECAP as Portsmouth defeat Lincoln City remain top of League One
John Mousinho’s side are looking to take their unbeaten run to 20 games, against the Imps - who are four points off the Blues in 10th spot.
It’s a case of friends reunited with Joe Morrell and Regan Poole going up against their former clu, while Reeo Hackett returns to Fratton Park.
We’ll be building to the kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s blow-by-blow commentary when the action gets underway from 3pm.
LIVE Pompey 2 Lincoln 1
FT Pompey 2 Lincoln 1
CHANCE
Huge stop from Norris! A point blank stop to deny O’Connor from the free-kick.
90+7
Pack booked for a pull.
90+7
Class from Raggett to deal with Makama’s threat and win a throw.
90+6
Lincoln lump the ball into the box but it’s out for a goal kick
90+4
Towler has gone to LB. Shaughnessy moved into midfield so still 4-2-3-1
90+3
Morrell and Sparkes replaced by Towler and Raggett.
Towler and Raggett being readied.
90+2
Devlin wins a free-kick to slow things down.