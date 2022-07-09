RECAP as Portsmouth deliver Spanish victory over Qatar SC for travelling fans

Danny Cowley’s men have been through a gruelling week-long training camp in the Murcia region of south east Spain.
Now they have their third pre-season test following warm-up games against Hawks and Gosport.
Qatar SC provide the opposition at the Pinatar Arena with temperatures expected to soar to 35 degrees celsius for the 4pm kick-off (local time).
We will be building up to kick off with all the team news, talking points and video from the training complex.
Then it’s kick-by-kick coverage when the actions get
LIVE: Pompey 2 Qatar 0
Last updated: Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 16:50
- Pompey triallist opens scoring in 69th minute
- Bridgman doubles lead in 84th min
Pompey double their lead as the triallist rolls this defender and crosses. The ball is half cleared but Bridgman sweeps the ball home with a cool left-footed finish from 12 yards.
BBBBRRRRIIIIIIDDDDDGGGGGMMMMMAAAANNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN
Seven minutes to go at the Pinatar
Excellent work from Jewitt-White who beats two men and threads the ball to Bridgman whose 20 yarder is turned over by the Qatar keeper.
Comical from Muneer who loses the ball to Thompson then fouls the Pompey man - and then starts rolling around like the victim!
Ogilvie back on for Robertson
Danny Cowley has chosen not to name the triallist with Pompey, but he’s been correctly identified on social media.
69: It’s the Pompey triallists who makes the breakthrough with a cool finish after a nice touch following some fine work from Mingi.
TRRRRIIIALLLLIIIISSSTTTTT
Vincent goes down in the box a little too easily under Martinez’s attentions after a nice threaded ball from Reid.