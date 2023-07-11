News you can trust since 1877
RECAP as Portsmouth draw 1-1 with Bognor as pre-season fixtures continue

Pompey have returned to home soil after their pre-season training camp in Spain.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 11th Jul 2023, 18:30 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 21:37 BST

John Mousinho’s men continue their preparations for the 2023-24 League One campaign with a trip to Bognor this evening.

A host of the Blues’ 10 new signings are set to feature at Nyewood Lane, including first glimpses of Gavin Whyte and Kusini Yengi.

The latest arrival, Regan Poole, won’t feature in West Sussex after confirming his switch to Fratton Park on Monday night.

Bognor v Pompey.Bognor v Pompey.
Bognor v Pompey.
We’ll be providing build-up and team news before live updates when the action gets under way from 7.45pm.

LIVE: Bognor v Pompey

21:36 BST

Full-time

It ends in a draw at Nyewood Lane as Pompey draw 1-1 with Bognor.

21:32 BST

90'

Two minutes added on at the end.

21:29 BST

88'

Oluwayemi misses the corner and the Bognor triallist heads into an empty net.

21:29 BST

87'

Oluwayemi again coming to the rescue. Holland’s powerful shot was saved by the keeper for a corner.

21:26 BST

84'

Sparkes has looked bright on the left and wins Pompey a corner.

21:24 BST

21:17 BST

75'

Morrell comfortably slotted home to give Pompey the lead.

21:16 BST

75'

Another penalty to Pompey. Folarin fouled by a Bognor triallist.

21:12 BST

70'

Great skill by Folarin in the box but his left-footed shot is high and wide. I’ve lost track of the number of balls lost this game. I think it’s up to about six!

21:11 BST

