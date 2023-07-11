RECAP as Portsmouth draw 1-1 with Bognor as pre-season fixtures continue
John Mousinho’s men continue their preparations for the 2023-24 League One campaign with a trip to Bognor this evening.
A host of the Blues’ 10 new signings are set to feature at Nyewood Lane, including first glimpses of Gavin Whyte and Kusini Yengi.
The latest arrival, Regan Poole, won’t feature in West Sussex after confirming his switch to Fratton Park on Monday night.
We’ll be providing build-up and team news before live updates when the action gets under way from 7.45pm.
LIVE: Bognor v Pompey
Full-time
It ends in a draw at Nyewood Lane as Pompey draw 1-1 with Bognor.
90'
Two minutes added on at the end.
88'
Oluwayemi misses the corner and the Bognor triallist heads into an empty net.
87'
Oluwayemi again coming to the rescue. Holland’s powerful shot was saved by the keeper for a corner.
84'
Sparkes has looked bright on the left and wins Pompey a corner.
75'
Morrell comfortably slotted home to give Pompey the lead.
75'
Another penalty to Pompey. Folarin fouled by a Bognor triallist.
70'
Great skill by Folarin in the box but his left-footed shot is high and wide. I’ve lost track of the number of balls lost this game. I think it’s up to about six!