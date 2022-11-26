RECAP as Portsmouth earn spot in FA Cup third round against MK Dons
Pompey turn their attentions to the FA Cup at Fratton Park today.
MK Dons provide the opposition as Danny Cowley’s men bid for a place in the third round.
We’ll be building up to kick off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s more reaction and live commentary from 3pm as the Blues aim to progress in the famous, old competition.
LIVE Pompey 3 MK Dons 2
Key Events
Fine block from Robertson to deny Grant’s drive from the edge of the box.
What a calm header from Hackett back to Griffiths to alleviate the pressure.
Hackett hacks the ball away as MK Dons keep coming forward.
Griffiths claims a ball into the box and slows things down.
Pompey still got some work to do herea s MK Dons come forward.
Six minutes of stoppage time
Curtis cleverly wins a free-kick on the counter as Barry is booked for a check.
MK Dons asking all the questions as a corner is cleared.
Pompey fans sense their side need their backing with chants of ‘blue army’ ringing around Fratton.