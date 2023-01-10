RECAP as Portsmouth exit Papa Johns Trophy with 1-0 defeat to Bolton
Pompey make the long midweek trip to Bolton this evening.
Simon Bassey’s men will be looking to roll over their impressive display against Spurs on the weekend as they eye a place in the Papa John’s Trophy semi-finals.
However, the Blues are without a win in all competitions since their 3-0 victory over Stevenage in the third round.
The interim head coach will be without Clark Robertson and Jay Mingi who have hip and knee problems respectively, while Kieron Freeman and Louis Thompson could feature.
Pompey are now just two wins away from reaching Wembley in a competition they won in 2019.
You can follow all the action with build-up, team news and video before live commentary from 7.45pm at the University of Bolton Stadium.
Pompey break from the resulting corner and Trafford heads the ball and is a long way from his goal. The ball finds Bishop who tries an audacious chip from 30-yards out but is over.