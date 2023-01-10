News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

RECAP as Portsmouth exit Papa Johns Trophy with 1-0 defeat to Bolton

Pompey make the long midweek trip to Bolton this evening.

By Pepe Lacey
3 minutes ago
Bolton v Pompey LIVE.
Bolton v Pompey LIVE.

Simon Bassey’s men will be looking to roll over their impressive display against Spurs on the weekend as they eye a place in the Papa John’s Trophy semi-finals.

However, the Blues are without a win in all competitions since their 3-0 victory over Stevenage in the third round.

Hide Ad

The interim head coach will be without Clark Robertson and Jay Mingi who have hip and knee problems respectively, while Kieron Freeman and Louis Thompson could feature.

Pompey are now just two wins away from reaching Wembley in a competition they won in 2019.

Most Popular

You can follow all the action with build-up, team news and video before live commentary from 7.45pm at the University of Bolton Stadium.

LIVE: Bolton v Pompey

Key Events

  • Pompey eyeing place in EFL Trophy semi-finals.
  • Blues make five changes for trip to Bolton.
  • Scarlett, Pigott, Curtis, Koroma and Pack return.
Show new updates

Full-time

Pompey are out of the Papa Johns Trophy with a 1-0 defeat to Bolton.

Into the final minute, can they work something?

90+2'

Bakayoko tries an effort from outside the box but Griffiths saves well.

90'

Four minutes added on.

Wembley cries from the Bolton fans.

86'

Sloppy from Griffiths who gives a cheap corner after failing to clear.

83'

Pompey break from the resulting corner and Trafford heads the ball and is a long way from his goal. The ball finds Bishop who tries an audacious chip from 30-yards out but is over.

82'

The ball falls to Bakayoko in the box but Griffiths gets down low to deny the striker.

81'

Starting to get in to now or never territory for Pompey as we enter the final 10 minutes.

79'

Williams swings in a lovely ball in but Bakayoko heads wide.

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
PortsmouthBluesClark RobertsonBolton