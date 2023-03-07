RECAP as Portsmouth fall to 3-1 defeat at hands of play-off chasing Barnsley
Pompey make the trip to play-off rivals Barnsley this evening.
The Blues go into the contest at Oakwell in red-hot form, winning four of their last five contests in League One.
In fact, since John Mousinho’s arrival in January, his side have picked up maximum points in six of his 10 games in charge.
The Tykes made the visit to Fratton Park in February in what was the head coach’s fourth fixture in the hot seat, with the two sides drawing 1-1 at PO4.
The Blues will be without Ronan Curtis, who joins Clark Robertson, Jayden Reid, Marlon Pack and Zak Swanson in the treatment room.
The game could come too soon for Jay Mingi, while Tom Lowery completed his comeback from a hamstring injury in Saturday's 1-0 win over Cambridge.
You can follow all the action from Oakwell with build-up, team news and video before live commentary from 7.45pm.
LIVE: Barnsley v Pompey
Best part of the evening this listening to the Pompey fans. Conor Chaplin’s name has come up next as the Blues win a free-kick in the Tykes half.
Pompey fans singing names of former players in the away end. So far I’ve heard Gary Roberts’, Gareth Evans’ and Stanley Aborah’s names all sung out.