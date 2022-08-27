RECAP as Portsmouth go top at Port Vale with fourth league win on the spin
Pompey bid to continue their fine league form at Port Vale today.
The Blues return to League One action, after falling to their first league defeat of the season in the Carabao Cup at Newport County.
Pompey will be backed by 1,600 travelling fans as make their first visit to Vale Park since April 2000.
The League One new boys have enjoyed a reasonable start to the season, winning two and drawing one of their first five games.
Former Pompey striker Ellis Harrison is expected to lead the line for the Valiants, after joining Darrell Clarke’s side from Fleetwood.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points, bringing all the team news reaction and then it’s live kick-by-kick commentary from 3pm.
Port Vale 0 Pompey 1
Last updated: Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:59
Key Events
Full-time: Port Vale 0 Pompey 1
Ojo’s long-range shot pushed away by Griffiths.
Vale pushing in stoppage time
Pompey top at things stand!
Four minutes’ stoppage time
Mingi breaks clear but passes to Jacobs who applies the break in favour of Pompey keeping the ball.
Long throw from Jones headed clear by Raggett.
Jones on for Hall.