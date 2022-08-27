RECAP as Portsmouth go top at Port Vale with fourth league win on the spin

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Port Vale v Pompey

The Blues return to League One action, after falling to their first league defeat of the season in the Carabao Cup at Newport County.

Pompey will be backed by 1,600 travelling fans as make their first visit to Vale Park since April 2000.

The League One new boys have enjoyed a reasonable start to the season, winning two and drawing one of their first five games.

Former Pompey striker Ellis Harrison is expected to lead the line for the Valiants, after joining Darrell Clarke’s side from Fleetwood.

