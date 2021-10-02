RECAP as Portsmouth produced devastating display to bury leaders Sunderland
It’s game day as League One leaders Sunderland come to Fratton Park.
Pompey renew acquaintances with the Black Cats with the rivalry between the clubs prominent across the past three seasons in League One.
Danny Cowley’s side will be looking to arrest a run of seven League One fixtures without victory – their worst run for two and a half years.
To do that they need to stop an opponent in ominous form with nine wins and a draw from their 11 fixtures this season.We will be building up to kick off from Fratton Park assessing the talking points before the team news arrives at 2pm.Then it’s more build-up before live commentary from 3pm as the Blues look to deliver a performance to encourage their fans.
LIVE Portsmouth 4 Sunderland 0
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:53
- Harness opens scoring (19 min)
- Brown makes it 2-0 (33min)
- Marquis (3-0) 45 mins
- Marquis make it 4-0 (61min)
FT Pompey 4 Sunderland 0
Curtis with a needless foul to get a booking which will see him serve a one-game ban
Harrison slides a good 10 yards as he puts a challenge in. A case of using the conditions to his advantage!
Three mintes’ stoppage time
Pompey seeing this out comfortably
Pritchard fires just wide from the edge of the box
Huge ovations for Marquis as he comes off for Harrison
Neil booked for dissent as Cowley responds to the Fratton End’s request for a wave
No discussons over the game being abdandoned as the visiting fans make their way for the exit