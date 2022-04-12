RECAP as Portsmouth put promotion chasers to the sword at Fratton
Pompey welcome promotion-chasing Rotherham United to Fratton Park tonight.
A response will be expected after the desperate display in Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Cheltenham Town.
Any hopes of making the play-offs with six games remaining appear virtually dead in the water.
But supporters will be expecting much, much better from their players with decisions to be made on futures ahead of next season.
We’ll be building up to tonight’s game with all the talking points before team news drops at 6.45pm.
Then it’s more reaction before live blow-by-blow commentary from PO4 at 7.45pm.
LIVE: Pompey 3 Rotherham 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 21:45
FT Pompey 3 Rotherham 0
Miller’s 20-yard drive just wide and it’s got a touch off a Pompey player but Raggett heads the corner away
Putting things right
This performance has certainly built bridges after Cheltenham on Saturday. Not too many times have beaten top sides this season, either, and this has been emphatic.
Hirst in space and hits when through the defender’s legs but Johansson gathers.
Hirst slowing things down by the corner flag where the ball is staying
Seven minutes’ stoppage time
Funny atmosphere tonight - 3-0 up against promotion chasers but it’s still a little quiet!
Hirst gets the sponsor’s man of the math - Fratton sings ‘sign him up’
Osei-Tutu off for Miller.
Osei-Tutu needing lengthy treatment after that collision.