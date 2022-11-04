Danny Cowley’s men make the 194-mile round trip to Edgar Street for the first round of the tournament this evening.

The Blues will be looking to pick up a must-needed victory, with their recent form seeing them win just twice in their last nine games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, the hosts sit 14th in the National League North as they continue their rise after being reformed in 2015.

Indeed, it’ll mark the’ first meeting between the two sides with the former club, Hereford United, visiting Fratton Park in the League Cup in 2009.

