RECAP as Portsmouth reach round two of the FA Cup after a 3-1 win over Hereford
Pompey are back in action as they take on non-league Hereford in the FA Cup.
Danny Cowley’s men make the 194-mile round trip to Edgar Street for the first round of the tournament this evening.
The Blues will be looking to pick up a must-needed victory, with their recent form seeing them win just twice in their last nine games in all competitions.
Meanwhile, the hosts sit 14th in the National League North as they continue their rise after being reformed in 2015.
Indeed, it’ll mark the’ first meeting between the two sides with the former club, Hereford United, visiting Fratton Park in the League Cup in 2009.
You can follow the action with build-up, video and team news ahead of kick-off before we get under way with live commentary at 7.55pm.
LIVE: Hereford v Pompey
- Pompey take on Hereford in the first round of the FA Cup.
- Hackett makes up for earlier mistake and levels for Blues.
- Danny Cowley makes two changes with Hackett and Curtis returning.
Full-time
But it doesn’t matter as Pompey edge into the second round after a 3-1 win over Hereford.
Well that free-kick was nothing special.
Hume is fouled by Pendley on the left-hand side.
It wouldn’t be an FA Cup game without phone lights in the home end.
Hodgkiss is replaced by Derricott in added time.
Pigott’s cross is deflected and Pompey have a corner.
Four minutes added on at the end.
Barnett fires a shot from 20-yards out but it takes a deflection off Robertson and Griffiths claims.
Much-needed goal for Pigott, who looks to have won it for Pompey.
Safe hands by Eve. Koroma goes to his right and the Bulls’ stopper claims well.