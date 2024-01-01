RECAP as Portsmouth stay top of League One at start of 2024!
Live commentary of the New Year's Day clash with Steveange in League One from Fratton Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Good afternoon from Fratton Park as Pompey aim to start the year in positive fashion against Stevenage.
The Blues aim to improve on a poor festive period to date after collective two points from a possible nine to date.
Steve Evans' surprise package lie in wait, bolstered by a string for former Fratton favourites.
We'll be buiding up to kick-off with all the talking points before the team news drops at 2pm.
Then it's live kick-by-kick commentary from 3pm as John Mousinho's aim to keep their place at the top of League One.
LIVE Pompey v Stevenage
FT Pompey 2 Stevenage 1
Pompey stay top of the pile at the start of 2024!
CHANCE
Kamara in here and it's another save from Ashby-Hammond.
Saydee off for Stevenson and Stevenage assistant Raynor sent off for mouthing off as he's done all afternoon!
RED CARD
Thompson with a kung fu kick on Saydee and it's the clearest red card you'll ever see!
Fratton rocking
Fans roaring Pompey on through six minutes of stoppage time
Thompson booked
Norris still down off the pitch
Norris down
The keeper poleaxed by Nathan Thompson and Pompey are furious
Change
Saydee on for Robertson
Saydee being readied
Change imminent
Getting nervy
Visitors asking the questions and Fratton holds its breath now with 10 to go