RECAP as Portsmouth stay top of League One at start of 2024!

Live commentary of the New Year's Day clash with Steveange in League One from Fratton Park

Good afternoon from Fratton Park as Pompey aim to start the year in positive fashion against Stevenage.

The Blues aim to improve on a poor festive period to date after collective two points from a possible nine to date.

Steve Evans' surprise package lie in wait, bolstered by a string for former Fratton favourites.

We'll be buiding up to kick-off with all the talking points before the team news drops at 2pm.