RECAP as Portsmouth stay top of League One at start of 2024!

Live commentary of the New Year's Day clash with Steveange in League One from Fratton Park

By Jordan Cross
Published 1st Jan 2024, 12:40 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 17:01 GMT
Good afternoon from Fratton Park as Pompey aim to start the year in positive fashion against Stevenage.

The Blues aim to improve on a poor festive period to date after collective two points from a possible nine to date.

Steve Evans' surprise package lie in wait, bolstered by a string for former Fratton favourites.

We'll be buiding up to kick-off with all the talking points before the team news drops at 2pm.

Then it's live kick-by-kick commentary from 3pm as John Mousinho's aim to keep their place at the top of League One.

LIVE Pompey v Stevenage

17:00 GMT

FT Pompey 2 Stevenage 1

Pompey stay top of the pile at the start of 2024!

16:59 GMT

CHANCE

Kamara in here and it's another save from Ashby-Hammond.

16:58 GMTUpdated 17:03 GMT

Sub

Saydee off for Stevenson and Stevenage assistant Raynor sent off for mouthing off as he's done all afternoon!

16:57 GMT

RED CARD

Thompson with a kung fu kick on Saydee and it's the clearest red card you'll ever see!

16:54 GMT

Fratton rocking

Fans roaring Pompey on through six minutes of stoppage time

16:48 GMT

Thompson booked

Norris still down off the pitch

16:47 GMT

Norris down

The keeper poleaxed by Nathan Thompson and Pompey are furious

16:42 GMT

Change

Saydee on for Robertson

16:41 GMT

Saydee being readied

Change imminent

16:40 GMT

Getting nervy

Visitors asking the questions and Fratton holds its breath now with 10 to go

