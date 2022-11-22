RECAP as Portsmouth take Ipswich Town's scalp and advance in Papa John's Trophy
Pompey bid for a place in the last 16 of the Papa John’s Trophy tonight.
Ipswich Town lie in the way of Danny Cowley’s side’s chance of progressing to the next stage of the competition they won in 2019.
We will be building up to kick-off with all the talking points ahead of the clash with Kieran McKenna’s side.
Then we be reacting to the team news when it drops at 6.45pm before live blow-by-blow commentary when the action gets underway at 7.45pm.
LIVE: Ipswich 0 Pompey 2
Evening from Portman Road
Here’s how we think Pompey will line up
Pompey travel to League One promotion rivals Ipswich in the Papa John’s Trophy tonight.
Danny Cowley’s thoughts on team selection
Danny Cowley conceded Ipswich possess the biggest and best squad in League One – but that won’t stop him tinkering with his side for tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy game at Portman Road.
The verdict’s in on Pompey’s loanees
Danny Cowley’s most recent dip into the loan market generated much excitement during the summer.
Team news in 20
Will bring you details shortly. I’m hearing it looks set to be a strong Ipswich side judging by the players who have been trickling into Portman Road.
Plenty of changes in the Pompey line-up
Team news reaction
Confirmation of Pompey’s line-up
Here’s the Ipswich line-up
Here’s the Pompey line-up - most likely a 4-4-2
Pompey: Oluwayemi; Freeman, Ogilvie, Morrison, Hume; Dale, Mingi, Tunnicliffe, Curtis; Hackett, Scarlett.
Subs: Griffiths, Swanson, Robertson, Bishop, Raggett, Koroma, Gifford.