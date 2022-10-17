Danny Cowley’s men are without a win in their previous three league games as they sit fourth in the table, albeit with three games in hand on the teams around them.

The Blues make the trip to south London after the contest was moved from Saturday after being selected for Sky Sports coverage.

Standing in their way of three points this evening is Ben Garner’s Charlton, who sit 14th in the standings after an inconsistent start under their new boss.

Tom Lowery and Joe Rafferty both miss out on tonight's clash despite the head coach admitting he was hopeful of a return for the duo.

You can follow the action from south London with build-up, team news and video ahead of kick-off before live commentary when the tie gets under way from 8pm.