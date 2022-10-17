RECAP as Portsmouth thrashed 3-0 by Charlton at The Valley
Pompey return to League One action against Charlton under the lights this evening.
Danny Cowley’s men are without a win in their previous three league games as they sit fourth in the table, albeit with three games in hand on the teams around them.
The Blues make the trip to south London after the contest was moved from Saturday after being selected for Sky Sports coverage.
Standing in their way of three points this evening is Ben Garner’s Charlton, who sit 14th in the standings after an inconsistent start under their new boss.
Tom Lowery and Joe Rafferty both miss out on tonight's clash despite the head coach admitting he was hopeful of a return for the duo.
Key Events
- Pompey make return to League One action in front of Sky Sports cameras.
- Danny Cowley names unchanged side for trip to The Valley.
- Contest to get under way from 8pm.
Full-time
Boos ring out from the away end as Pompey fall to a 3-0 defeat by Charlton.
Pompey just trying to see the game out here. The final whistle can’t come soon enough.
Hackett tries a shot in the box but is blocked.
Aneke meets Payne’s cross but heads just wide.
The away end has emptied out very quickly as six minutes is added on.
Morgan picks up a yellow for a foul on Mingi.
Payne cuts inside but Raggett blocks the shot. Hackett is down on the near side as he recieves treatment.
Swanson meets Morgan’s cross and Charlton have a corner. The home fans are rocking, while the Pompey fans are slowly finding the exits.
McGrandles also comes on for Fraser.
Aneke and Clare replace Stockley and Sessegnon.