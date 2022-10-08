RECAP as Portsmouth unable to unlock strong Fleetwood defences at Fratton Park
Pompey return to action this afternoon as they welcome Fleetwood to Fratton Park.
Danny Cowley’s men will be looking to bounce back on their disappointing 3-2 defeat to promotion rivals Ipswich last weekend.
The Blues put on a five-star performance in midweek as a much-changed side put five past Aston Villa’s under-21’s in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Joe Pigott was withdrawn mid-way through the first half after suffering with a chest infection and the Pompey boss is hopeful the striker will be fit enough to feature today along with Tom Lowery.
Meanwhile, Fleetwood sit 12th in League One following a strong start under new head coach Scott Brown and have only tasted defeat twice in the league this term.
It promises to be an exciting afternoon at Fratton Park and you can follow the action with us as we provide team news, build-up, gossip and video before live commentary when the action gets under way from 3pm.
LIVE: Pompey v Fleetwood Town
Key Events
- Pompey looking to bounce back in the league after defeat at Ipswich.
- Danny Cowley names unchanged side from Portman Road loss.
- A much-changed side put five past Aston Villa U21s in midweek in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Full-time
It ends at Fratton Park, Pompey 1-1 Fleetwood.
Pompey unable to break down the resilient Fleetwood defences with just minutes to go here.
Five minutes added on, can Pompey find the winner?
Mingi and Swanson replace Ogilvie and Morrell.
Mendes Gomes and Warrington are replaced by Brendan Wiredu and Joe Garner.
Curtis wiggles through in the box but his attempt was blocked.
Raggett is into the book for reasons we don’t know. A Fleetwood man ran into him and the referee has fallen for it.
Joe Pigott and Ronan Curtis replace Bishop and Koroma.
Raggett’s long ball forward foudn Koroma who ran into the box but his pass to Scarlett was cut out.
Robertson commits a foul on Morton on the far side.