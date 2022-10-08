Danny Cowley’s men will be looking to bounce back on their disappointing 3-2 defeat to promotion rivals Ipswich last weekend.

The Blues put on a five-star performance in midweek as a much-changed side put five past Aston Villa’s under-21’s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Joe Pigott was withdrawn mid-way through the first half after suffering with a chest infection and the Pompey boss is hopeful the striker will be fit enough to feature today along with Tom Lowery.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood sit 12th in League One following a strong start under new head coach Scott Brown and have only tasted defeat twice in the league this term.

It promises to be an exciting afternoon at Fratton Park and you can follow the action with us as we provide team news, build-up, gossip and video before live commentary when the action gets under way from 3pm.