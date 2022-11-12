Danny Cowley’s men make their longest trip of the League One campaign with the 582-mile round trip to the Lancashire outfit.

After recent cup triumphs, the Blues will be looking to regain their early-season momentum after a run of just one win in their previous seven in the league.

They face a struggling Shrimps side, who sit 22n in the table after a slow start which has seen them pick up just two wins in the division to date.

You can follow the action as Pompey eye a winning return to League One action with build-up, team news and video before live commentary from 3pm.