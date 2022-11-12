RECAP as Portsmouth's League One frustrations continue after 1-1 draw at Morecambe
Pompey return to action this afternoon as they face Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.
Danny Cowley’s men make their longest trip of the League One campaign with the 582-mile round trip to the Lancashire outfit.
After recent cup triumphs, the Blues will be looking to regain their early-season momentum after a run of just one win in their previous seven in the league.
They face a struggling Shrimps side, who sit 22n in the table after a slow start which has seen them pick up just two wins in the division to date.
You can follow the action as Pompey eye a winning return to League One action with build-up, team news and video before live commentary from 3pm.
LIVE: Morecambe v Pompey
- Pompey return to League One action after FA Cup victory at Hereford.
- Danny Cowley makes three changes with Dale, Scarlett and Pack returning.
- Blues yet to win at Mazuma Stadium.
Full-time
Boos ring out from the away end as Pompey draw 1-1 with Morecambe.
Connolly in the book for a foul on Mingi.
Six minutes added on.
Pack off for Morrison.
Griffiths again to the rescue. Stopping a shot from Connolly from close range.
Love replaced by Melbourne for the Shrimps.
Pack tries an effort on the edge of the box but is parried by Ripley. Hackett is offside in the follow-up.
Mingi and Pigott replace Swanson and Bishop.