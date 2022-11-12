News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

RECAP as Portsmouth's League One frustrations continue after 1-1 draw at Morecambe

Pompey return to action this afternoon as they face Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

By Pepe Lacey
3 minutes ago

Danny Cowley’s men make their longest trip of the League One campaign with the 582-mile round trip to the Lancashire outfit.

After recent cup triumphs, the Blues will be looking to regain their early-season momentum after a run of just one win in their previous seven in the league.

They face a struggling Shrimps side, who sit 22n in the table after a slow start which has seen them pick up just two wins in the division to date.

Most Popular

You can follow the action as Pompey eye a winning return to League One action with build-up, team news and video before live commentary from 3pm.

Pompey make their longest trip of the season as they face Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

LIVE: Morecambe v Pompey

Key Events

  • Pompey return to League One action after FA Cup victory at Hereford.
  • Danny Cowley makes three changes with Dale, Scarlett and Pack returning.
  • Blues yet to win at Mazuma Stadium.
Show new updates
Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:59

Full-time

Boos ring out from the away end as Pompey draw 1-1 with Morecambe.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:56

90+4'

Connolly in the book for a foul on Mingi.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:55

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:52

Six minutes added on.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:52

90'

Pack off for Morrison.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:52

89'

Griffiths again to the rescue. Stopping a shot from Connolly from close range.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:49

87'

Love replaced by Melbourne for the Shrimps.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:48

86'

Pack tries an effort on the edge of the box but is parried by Ripley. Hackett is offside in the follow-up.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:45

84'

Mingi and Pigott replace Swanson and Bishop.

Saturday, 12 November, 2022, 16:45

Next Page
Page 1 of 10
League OneBluesPortsmouthMorecambeDanny Cowley