RECAP as sub gives Portsmouth big Fratton Park win over Oxford United

Welcome to Fratton Park for today's clash with Oxford United.
By Jordan Cross
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 12:31 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 16:58 GMT
John Mousinho's side bid to move a step closer to the Championship against the U's with seven games remaining of the regular season.

We'll be building up to kick-off with the all the talking points and team news - then it's live commentary from 3pm.

LIVE Pompey v Oxford United

16:57 GMT

Full-time

Pompey 2 Oxford 1

16:54 GMT

Fratton rocking

Blue army reverberating around Fratton endlessly - shades of Stockport!

16:52 GMT

Stoppage time

Five minutes

16:49 GMT

Subs

Yengi and Martin on for Bishop and Kamara

16:44 GMT

82

Henry on for McGuane

16:41 GMT

79

Moxon on for MPH

16:41 GMT

76

Ogilvie smashes a volley wide and then Norris makes a superb stop from Murphy's howitzer, Shaughnessy blocks a goalbound shot and Saydee clears Brown's goalbound header off the line.

16:37 GMT

75

Harris and Rodrigues off for Bodin and Goodwin

16:32 GMT

67

Saydee puts the Blues back in front as the ref plays a very decent advantage after Brown fouls Bishop but Saydee advances and puts it away in front of the Fratton End!

16:30 GMT

SAYDEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

2-1

