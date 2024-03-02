RECAP as sub gives Portsmouth big Fratton Park win over Oxford United
John Mousinho's side bid to move a step closer to the Championship against the U's with seven games remaining of the regular season.
We'll be building up to kick-off with the all the talking points and team news - then it's live commentary from 3pm.
LIVE Pompey v Oxford United
Full-time
Pompey 2 Oxford 1
Fratton rocking
Blue army reverberating around Fratton endlessly - shades of Stockport!
Stoppage time
Five minutes
Subs
Yengi and Martin on for Bishop and Kamara
Henry on for McGuane
Moxon on for MPH
Ogilvie smashes a volley wide and then Norris makes a superb stop from Murphy's howitzer, Shaughnessy blocks a goalbound shot and Saydee clears Brown's goalbound header off the line.
Harris and Rodrigues off for Bodin and Goodwin
Saydee puts the Blues back in front as the ref plays a very decent advantage after Brown fouls Bishop but Saydee advances and puts it away in front of the Fratton End!
SAYDEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
2-1