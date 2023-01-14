RECAP as terrible Portsmouth fall to demoralising Bolton Wanderers defeat

Bolton v Pompey

Interim head coach Simon Bassey is out to pick up his first win and put a stop to Pompey’s terrible league form at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The Blues have won just once in their past 14 league game and are nine League One games without success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bassey’s side will need to find some goal threat, with the return three goals in six in both the league and all competitions.

We’ll be building to the clash against Ian Evatt’s side before the team news drops at 2pm.