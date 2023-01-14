News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

RECAP as terrible Portsmouth fall to demoralising Bolton Wanderers defeat

Pompey return to league action at Bolton today.

By Jordan Cross
4 hours ago
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 4:55pm
Bolton v Pompey
Bolton v Pompey

Interim head coach Simon Bassey is out to pick up his first win and put a stop to Pompey’s terrible league form at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The Blues have won just once in their past 14 league game and are nine League One games without success.

Hide Ad

Bassey’s side will need to find some goal threat, with the return three goals in six in both the league and all competitions.

We’ll be building to the clash against Ian Evatt’s side before the team news drops at 2pm.

Most Popular

Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as managerless Pompey look to give their fans something to cheer at last.

LIVE Bolton 3 Pompey 0

Show new updates

FT Bolton 3 Portsmouth 0

Three minutes’ stoppage time

88

Couple of nice touches from Towler since his introduction. Thompson and Scarlett replaced Bishop and Tunnicliffe a few minutes ago.

85

Morrell leaves a foot in on Bradley and gets a booking.

84

Hackett’s cross is poor to put paid to a Pompey break

77

Bolton in cruise control here and still dominating the game.

74

Kachunga and Santos on for Williams and Lee

71

It’s getting worse for Pompey as Toal is afforded the space to fire home from the edge of the box.

Goal Bolton 3-0 (Toal)

67

Triple Pompey change as Towler, Hackett and Curtis replace Hume, Morrison and Jacobs.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
PompeyBoltonBolton WanderersPortsmouthBlues