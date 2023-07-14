News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

RECAP as two late goals earn Pompey win at Gosport

Pompey’s pre-season build-up continues at Privett Park tonight against Gosport (7pm).
By Jordan Cross
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 20:49 BST

The Blues are set to field a strong team in a quickfire local double header, with a trip to West Leigh Park to follow against Hawks tomorrow.

If you can’t get to the game we’ve got you covered, as we bring build-up, team news and live commentary of the clash.

LIVE Gosport 1 Pompey 3

Show new updates
20:50 BST

FT Gosport 1 Pompey 3

20:47 BST

90+2

It’s a quickfire third as Ojo is played clear, checks on to his left and lashes the ball home!

20:46 BST

OJOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

20:46 BST

Jewitt-White has won it at the death as the keeper drops a corner and he taps in

20:45 BST

Jewitt Whiteeeeeeeeeeeee

20:45 BST

90

A third corner in quick succession earned for Pompey.

20:43 BST

88

Gosport overplaying in their own box and are forced to concede a corner.

20:41 BST

86

Here coems the rain again as Pompey up the pressure.

20:38 BST

83

Triallist D is clear on goal after a flowing Gosport move but Norris wins the one-on-one duel.

20:36 BST

84

Pompey with a period of defending but nothing clearcut created by the home side.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:PompeyPrivett ParkBlues