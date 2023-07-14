RECAP as two late goals earn Pompey win at Gosport
The Blues are set to field a strong team in a quickfire local double header, with a trip to West Leigh Park to follow against Hawks tomorrow.
If you can’t get to the game we’ve got you covered, as we bring build-up, team news and live commentary of the clash.
LIVE Gosport 1 Pompey 3
FT Gosport 1 Pompey 3
90+2
It’s a quickfire third as Ojo is played clear, checks on to his left and lashes the ball home!
OJOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Jewitt-White has won it at the death as the keeper drops a corner and he taps in
Jewitt Whiteeeeeeeeeeeee
A third corner in quick succession earned for Pompey.
Gosport overplaying in their own box and are forced to concede a corner.
Here coems the rain again as Pompey up the pressure.
Triallist D is clear on goal after a flowing Gosport move but Norris wins the one-on-one duel.
Pompey with a period of defending but nothing clearcut created by the home side.