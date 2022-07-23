RECAP at Pompey's final warm-up ends in defeat to Championship Coventry City

Championship Coventry City provide the opposition, with just a mid-week Pompey XI game at Barnet to come before the League One kick-off at Sheffield Wednesday.
It will also be a return to PO4 with pre-season on the road today as the £11.5m Fratton redevelopment continues.
The match will act as an opportunity for the South Stand to gain its safety certificate after its refurbishment, with just that and the North Stand open.
We’ll be building up to clash with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as fan likely get their first glimpse of new signing Colby Bishop.
LIVE: Pompey 0 Coventry 2
Last updated: Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:48
- Gyokeres gives Conventry lead (54min)
- Panzo scores second (72min)
Full-time: Pompey 0 Coventry 2
Game petering out over the last few minutes here
Saying he missed probably does Griffiths a disservice - the keeper saved his effort with his feet.
Tyler Walker misses the spot kick!
Mnoga penalised for a foul on Walker
Penalty for Coventry
Pompey have got ragged after that second goal and Coventry now pushing for a third
Mingi and Swanson on for Rafferty and Thompson
It’s 2-0 as Pompey are caught out after a promising period of play. Bidwell’s ball in is nodded home by Panzo from close range.