RECAP dramatic Pompey promotion battle win at Peterborough
Good afternoon from London Road for today's clash with Peterborough.
It's a huge promotion showdown for John Mousinho's side with eight games remaining this term.
We'll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it's live commentary from 3pm, as Pompey aim to move a step closer to the Championship.
LIVE Peterborough v Portsmouth
FT Pompey 1 Peterborough 0
Pompey win it!
90+3
Whyte with a chance to settle it but it's side-netting
Stoppage time
Five minutes
Yengi drive deflected for a corner.
Now Pompey pushing for a second
Yengi attacks Edwards and then Pompey win a free-kick but Sparkes' ball in cleared
GOAL
What play from Whyte as he picks up Bishop's pass and charges forward before getting a ball off to Yengi, who attacks Edwards and fires under Steer!
YENGIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII
1-0!
Dangerous cross from Burrows claimed by Norris and there's some argie-bargie between Poku and Sparkes who both get booked.
Mousinho booked for some words to the fourth official
Jones turns over the ball but Randall fires over from 25 yards.
