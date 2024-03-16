Live

RECAP dramatic Pompey promotion battle win at Peterborough

By Jordan Cross
Published 16th Mar 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2024, 17:08 GMT
LIVE Peterborough v Pompey

Good afternoon from London Road for today's clash with Peterborough.

It's a huge promotion showdown for John Mousinho's side with eight games remaining this term.

We'll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it's live commentary from 3pm, as Pompey aim to move a step closer to the Championship.

LIVE Peterborough v Portsmouth

16:58 GMT

FT Pompey 1 Peterborough 0

Pompey win it!

16:56 GMT

90+3

Whyte with a chance to settle it but it's side-netting

16:53 GMT

Stoppage time

Five minutes

16:47 GMT

85

Yengi drive deflected for a corner.

16:44 GMT

Now Pompey pushing for a second

Yengi attacks Edwards and then Pompey win a free-kick but Sparkes' ball in cleared

16:41 GMT

GOAL

What play from Whyte as he picks up Bishop's pass and charges forward before getting a ball off to Yengi, who attacks Edwards and fires under Steer!

16:40 GMT

YENGIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII

1-0!

16:37 GMT

74

Dangerous cross from Burrows claimed by Norris and there's some argie-bargie between Poku and Sparkes who both get booked.

16:35 GMT

73

Mousinho booked for some words to the fourth official

16:33 GMT

70

Jones turns over the ball but Randall fires over from 25 yards.

