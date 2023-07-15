RECAP: Hawks 0 Portsmouth FT: Team News and Live Commentary From Westleigh Park
John Mousinho’s men won 3-1 at Gosport last night, through stoppage-time goals from Harry Jewitt-White and Destiny Ojo.
Now, not even 24 hours later, they have travelled to Westleigh Park where they will take on Jamie Collins’ side, albeit with the Blues naming an entirely different starting XI.
Stay tuned for our match runner, with the game kicking off at 11am.
Recap: Hawks 0 Pompey 1 FT
Team News
Pompey make 11 changes to the side which started at Gosport last night.
But Kusini Yengi, Colby Bishop, Christian Saydee, Joe Rafferty, Tom Lowery, Conor Shaughnessy and Josh Dockerill all missing through injury and knocks.
Pompey: Steward, Swanson, Sparkes, Towler, Mnoga, Stevenson, Lane, Laidlaw, Murray, Ojo, Jewitt-White.
Subs: Fox, Quarm, Keteku, Folarin, Mottoh, Bosaka, Clout, Oluwayemi, Vincent, Hume, Aston.
Pompey are again looking to bring on 11 substitues around the 60-minute mark, as they did at Gosport last night.
Toby Steward, Zak Swanson, Jack Sparkes, Ryley Towler, Ben Stevenson and Paddy Lane were not involved at Privett Park.
Destiny Ojo and Harry Jewitt-White, who both scored against Gosport after coming on as substitutes, start against the Hawks.
As does another substitute Dan Murray, who impressed John Mousinho with his cameo off the bench.
Dan Gifford on the bench for the Hawks. Currently trialling with them as he bids to earn a contract following his Pompey release.
Great to see Pompey players like Marlon Pack, Colby Bishop and Kusini Yengi signing plenty of autographs for the kids.
Fans still queuing up outside to get in. Hawks very happy with this attendance.
Hawks kick the game off.
2 - Pompey win first corner of the game, taken from the left by Paddy Lane, but the referee blows his whistle to end the move.