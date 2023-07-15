News you can trust since 1877
RECAP: Hawks 0 Portsmouth FT: Team News and Live Commentary From Westleigh Park

Pompey face their fourth pre-season fixture this afternoon with the trip to Hawks.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 15th Jul 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 14:52 BST
Pompey head coach John Mousinho and his assistant Jon Harley will be overseeing the Westleigh Park clash with Hawks this afternoon.Pompey head coach John Mousinho and his assistant Jon Harley will be overseeing the Westleigh Park clash with Hawks this afternoon.
Pompey head coach John Mousinho and his assistant Jon Harley will be overseeing the Westleigh Park clash with Hawks this afternoon.

John Mousinho’s men won 3-1 at Gosport last night, through stoppage-time goals from Harry Jewitt-White and Destiny Ojo.

Now, not even 24 hours later, they have travelled to Westleigh Park where they will take on Jamie Collins’ side, albeit with the Blues naming an entirely different starting XI.

Stay tuned for our match runner, with the game kicking off at 11am.

Recap: Hawks 0 Pompey 1 FT

Show new updates
12:05 BST

Team News

Pompey make 11 changes to the side which started at Gosport last night.

But Kusini Yengi, Colby Bishop, Christian Saydee, Joe Rafferty, Tom Lowery, Conor Shaughnessy and Josh Dockerill all missing through injury and knocks.

12:07 BST

Pompey: Steward, Swanson, Sparkes, Towler, Mnoga, Stevenson, Lane, Laidlaw, Murray, Ojo, Jewitt-White.

Subs: Fox, Quarm, Keteku, Folarin, Mottoh, Bosaka, Clout, Oluwayemi, Vincent, Hume, Aston.

12:09 BST

Pompey are again looking to bring on 11 substitues around the 60-minute mark, as they did at Gosport last night.

12:10 BST

Toby Steward, Zak Swanson, Jack Sparkes, Ryley Towler, Ben Stevenson and Paddy Lane were not involved at Privett Park.

12:11 BST

Destiny Ojo and Harry Jewitt-White, who both scored against Gosport after coming on as substitutes, start against the Hawks.

As does another substitute Dan Murray, who impressed John Mousinho with his cameo off the bench.

12:29 BST

Dan Gifford on the bench for the Hawks. Currently trialling with them as he bids to earn a contract following his Pompey release.

12:56 BST

Great to see Pompey players like Marlon Pack, Colby Bishop and Kusini Yengi signing plenty of autographs for the kids.

12:57 BST

Fans still queuing up outside to get in. Hawks very happy with this attendance.

13:02 BST

Hawks kick the game off.

13:04 BST

2 - Pompey win first corner of the game, taken from the left by Paddy Lane, but the referee blows his whistle to end the move.

