RECAP: Morecambe 1-1 Portsmouth - Late heartbreak as Sean Raggett's opener is cancelled out in injury time
Pompey suffered late heartbreak as they drew with Morecambe.
Sean Raggett’s opener looked to have given the Blues three points, until Jonah Ayunga netted controversially in injury time to level the scores.
Gavin Bazunu appeared to be fouled as the Shrimps man headed home, but referee Bobby Madley saw things differently and saw no infringement.
Re-live the drama from the Mazuma Stadium with our updates from the match.
Morecambe v Pompey LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:56
- Blues aiming to record three consecutive victories
- George Hirst and Marcus Harness battling for Blues golden boot edge
- Shrimps looking to bolster survival bid
FULL-TIME: Morecambe 1-1 Pompey
Goal for Morecambe. A corner scuppers the Blues’ hardwork as Jonah Ayunga breaks hearts by heading home from close range. Bazunu looked to be clearly pushed but the referee didn’t appear to see an infringement.
90 - 5 minutes added time
Pompey have their hearts in their mouths as Morecambe have the ball in the net through Stockton - but the referee rightly rules it out for handball in the build-up. Aaaaand breathe.
Bennett whips a ball into the box and a flick on allows McCalmont to direct a header at goal but he fluffs his line and loops it over the bar.
Robertson keeps Stockton at bay again when he tracs his run excellently and produces a fine block to stop his shot travelling towards goal. Meanwhile, O’Brien has gone down to receive treatment which hasn;t gone down too well with the home fans.
Pompey go on a rare attack but the final pass from O’Brien lets the down as Curtis is unable to reach his through ball. Better from the visitors.
The Fratton faithful in fine voice today!
77 - Final Morecambe substitute
OFF: Fane
ON: McCalmont