RECAP on breathless Sheffield Wednesday clash as Portsmouth gain point at title favourites

The League One season is upon us at last!

By Jordan Cross
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 5:05 pm
Pompey travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday in today's League One opener.
The curtain comes up on the campaign at Sheffield Wednesday with over 2,000 Pompey fans travelling to Hillsborough.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points as Danny Cowley’s men face a testing clash against a side tipped for promotion.

The team news drops at 2pm and we’ll be reacting to Cowley’s selection with some video ahead of kick off.

Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as the Blues bid to start the season in positive fashion in Yorkshire.

LIVE Sheffield Wednesday 3 Pompey 3

Last updated: Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 16:57

    Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 16:57

    Full-time: Sheffield Wednesday 3 Pompey 3

    Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 16:56

    40+6

    Pompey have the ball and are pressing forward as Ogilvie is fouled 25 yards out wide left

    Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 16:53

    90+4

    Gregory off for a second yellow for that foul!

    Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 16:52

    90+3

    Hackett pulled down right on the edge of the box. Very close to a penalty.

    Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 16:50

    90+2

    Deep cross from Hunt gathered by Griffiths

    Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 16:49

    SEVEN MINUTES OF STOPPAGE TIME

    Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 16:49

    90

    Tunnicliffe on for Thompson

    Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 16:47

    89

    Now Thompson down and Pack has signalled for a sub

    Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 16:46

    88

    Home side not happy as Pompey slow things down

    Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 16:46

    88

    Play stopped with Griffiths down and Pigott off for Mingi

