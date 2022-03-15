RECAP: Plymouth 1-0 Portsmouth - Ex-Rangers man Ryan Hardie haunts the Blues once again as he scored decisive goal
Pompey’s eight-game unbeaten run is over.
The Blues fell to defeat for the first time since February at Plymouth as Ryan Hardie scored the only goal in the 1-0 loss.
Re-live the action with our live updates from Home Park.
LIVE: Plymouth v Pompey
Last updated: Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 21:41
- Pompey looking to extend their unbeaten run to nine league games
- Danny Cowley’s side also aiming to reduce the gap to the top six to four points
FULL-TIME: Plymouth 1-0 Pompey
Tunnicliffe’s corner is met by Raggett which propels the ball to the back post, where Curtis, unmarked, drags his shot wide. Chances fading for Pompey.
There will be a minimum of six minutes added time.
Baffling decision by the referee to award a corner to the hosts after it appeared Ogilvie hadn’t touched the ball. Raggett makes his feelings known to the linesman.
Pompey looking dangerous will balls into the box. Still can’t make the most of the deliveries, though.
Yet another chance goes begging for Pompey. Ogilvie crosses an inviting ball into the box but Hirst can’t turn his header on target as it goes wide. The ball was slightly behind him in fairness.
CHANCE: Pompey again come close as Curtis opens up his body on the left corner of the box and curls an effort just wide. The visitors now on top. Just.
Camara tests Bazunu from range before the latter spills his effort and Robertson has to clear before its tapped home.
So close. After Pompey keep a ball into the box alive, it breaks to Tunnicliffe on the edge of the area whose venomous strike flies just over. Much better from the visitors after going behind.