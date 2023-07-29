RECAP: Portsmouth 0-1 Bristol City: Team News and Live Commentary From Fratton Park
Nigel Pearson’s Championship side represent the Blues’ final friendly opposition ahead of the August 5 League One kick-off against Bristol Rovers.
Fratton Park hosts the fixture, while the Fratton faithful will perhaps be given a glimpse of Mousinho’s favoured starting XI heading into the new campaign.
And we’re covering the game live...
Final whistle. Pompey 0 Bristol City 1
87 - Devlin comes on for Morrell.
85 - Stunning save from Norris to somehow keep out Raphael Araoye’s header from a right-wing corner.
83 - Saydee heads Sparkes’ right-wing corner over the bar.
77 - Sparkes, Raggett, Towler and Saydee on for Lowery, Shaughnessy, Poole and Whyte.
71 - Lowery puts in a great cross from the right but Kamara can’t direct his header when really he should have done better.
70 - Scully off for Abu Kamara.
Pompey far better this half, but losing 1-0.
66 - Great ball in by Scully from the left, but nobody on the end of it. He’s having a very lively half.
63 - Double Pompey substitution with Bishop and Rafferty replaced by Swanson and Yengi.