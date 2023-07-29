News you can trust since 1877
RECAP: Portsmouth 0-1 Bristol City: Team News and Live Commentary From Fratton Park

Pompey bring the curtain down on their pre-season schedule with the visit of Bristol City.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 29th Jul 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 16:52 BST
John Mousinho's Pompey take on Bristol City this afternoon in their final pre-season friendly. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesJohn Mousinho's Pompey take on Bristol City this afternoon in their final pre-season friendly. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
John Mousinho's Pompey take on Bristol City this afternoon in their final pre-season friendly. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Nigel Pearson’s Championship side represent the Blues’ final friendly opposition ahead of the August 5 League One kick-off against Bristol Rovers.

Fratton Park hosts the fixture, while the Fratton faithful will perhaps be given a glimpse of Mousinho’s favoured starting XI heading into the new campaign.

And we’re covering the game live...

16:51 BST

Final whistle. Pompey 0 Bristol City 1

16:46 BST

87 - Devlin comes on for Morrell.

16:45 BST

85 - Stunning save from Norris to somehow keep out Raphael Araoye’s header from a right-wing corner.

16:42 BST

83 - Saydee heads Sparkes’ right-wing corner over the bar.

16:37 BST

77 - Sparkes, Raggett, Towler and Saydee on for Lowery, Shaughnessy, Poole and Whyte.

16:31 BST

71 - Lowery puts in a great cross from the right but Kamara can’t direct his header when really he should have done better.

16:30 BST

70 - Scully off for Abu Kamara.

16:28 BST

Pompey far better this half, but losing 1-0.

16:26 BST

66 - Great ball in by Scully from the left, but nobody on the end of it. He’s having a very lively half.

16:22 BST

63 - Double Pompey substitution with Bishop and Rafferty replaced by Swanson and Yengi.

