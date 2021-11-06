RECAP: Portsmouth 1-0 Harrow Borough - re-live the Blues' FA Cup victory by navigating through our updates
Pompey are through to the second round of the FA Cup after beating non-league Harrow Borough
In what was hardly a classic, the Blues did enough to progress into Monday’s draw thanks to Marcus Harness’ first-half strike.
Re-live the match by reading through our live updates.
Pompey 1-0 Harrow Borough - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:56
- Pompey boss names a full strength side
- Miguel Azeez gains second start for the club
- Cowley said he had just 16 fit senior players in build up to game
- Pompey unbeaten in past three games
FULL-TIME: Pompey 1-0 Harrow Borough
The Blues progress into the second round of the FA Cup by edging past the non-league side
There will be four minutes of additional time
Pompey holding firm as the visitors looked to have run out of steam. It’s been a great effort from the non-league side so far
Pompey subs:
ON: Michael Jacobs & Reeco Hackett
OFF: Marcus Harness & John Marquis
Harness forces a strong save from Strizovic as the Blues look to put the game to bed
The match is opening up as we enter the latter stages with both teams carving out chances and forcing transitions
Pompey sub:
ON: Louis Thompson
OFF: Shaun Williams