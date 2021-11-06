RECAP: Portsmouth 1-0 Harrow Borough - re-live the Blues' FA Cup victory by navigating through our updates

Pompey are through to the second round of the FA Cup after beating non-league Harrow Borough

By sam cox
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 5:04 pm
Pompey take on Harrow Borough in the first round of the FA Cup today.

In what was hardly a classic, the Blues did enough to progress into Monday’s draw thanks to Marcus Harness’ first-half strike.

Re-live the match by reading through our live updates.

Pompey 1-0 Harrow Borough - LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:56

  • Pompey boss names a full strength side
  • Miguel Azeez gains second start for the club
  • Cowley said he had just 16 fit senior players in build up to game
  • Pompey unbeaten in past three games
Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:56

FULL-TIME: Pompey 1-0 Harrow Borough

The Blues progress into the second round of the FA Cup by edging past the non-league side

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:51

90

There will be four minutes of additional time

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:50

89

Pompey holding firm as the visitors looked to have run out of steam. It’s been a great effort from the non-league side so far

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:44

83

Pompey subs:

ON: Michael Jacobs & Reeco Hackett

OFF: Marcus Harness & John Marquis

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:39

78'

Harness forces a strong save from Strizovic as the Blues look to put the game to bed

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:38

77'

The match is opening up as we enter the latter stages with both teams carving out chances and forcing transitions

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:33

73'

Pompey sub:

ON: Louis Thompson

OFF: Shaun Williams

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:33

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:32

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:31

