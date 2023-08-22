Recap - Portsmouth 3-3 Fulham U21s - Schofield saves sudden-death penalty to secure win
Pompey v Fulham U21s: EFL Trophy
Feel sorry for Zak Swanson who missed his. He proved yet again what a talent he is and the job Joe Rafferty has on his hands to keep him out of the team.
Ryan Schofield will be mightily relieved after conceeding some questionable goals tonight.
Don’t think I’ve ever seen both teams warmly applauded like that. What a show they put on at Fratton Park tonight,
An exciting climax to what was an thralling game.
Pompey win the penalty shootout 5-4 on penalties.
Schofield dives to his left to deny Tanton.
Tanton - penalty 6 (Fulham)
Saved!
Sparkes - penalty 6
Scores!