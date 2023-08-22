News you can trust since 1877
Recap - Portsmouth 3-3 Fulham U21s - Schofield saves sudden-death penalty to secure win

Pompey get their EFL Trophy campaign up and running with the visit of Fulham under-21s to Fratton Park tonight.
By Mark McMahon
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 19:24 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 22:04 BST

You can get all the latest action and reaction from the game here as we bring you live updates from the Southern Group E.

Pompey v Fulham U21s: EFL Trophy

22:04 BST

For all post-match reaction, including match report and player ratings, head to portsmouth.co.uk

22:02 BST

Feel sorry for Zak Swanson who missed his. He proved yet again what a talent he is and the job Joe Rafferty has on his hands to keep him out of the team.

22:01 BST

Ryan Schofield will be mightily relieved after conceeding some questionable goals tonight.

22:00 BST

Don’t think I’ve ever seen both teams warmly applauded like that. What a show they put on at Fratton Park tonight,

21:57 BST

The fans are loving this at Fratton Park as they applaud both teams for an thoroughly enjoyable night.

21:56 BST

An exciting climax to what was an thralling game.

21:56 BST

Pompey win the penalty shootout 5-4 on penalties.

21:56 BST

Schofield dives to his left to deny Tanton.

21:55 BST

Tanton - penalty 6 (Fulham)

Saved!

21:54 BST

Sparkes - penalty 6

Scores!

