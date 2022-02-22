RECAP: Shrewsbury 1-2 Portsmouth: Ex-Norwich man Louis Thompson hands Blues three points in dramatic game that saw a red card and former Sunderland man score

Pompey returned to action perfectly 10 days away with success against Shrewsbury.

By Sam Cox
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 9:44 pm

After finding themselves a goal down, the Blues turned the game on its head thanks to Aiden O’Brien’s leveller and Louis Thompson’s late strike.

Recap the game with updates as they happened.

Pompey travel to Shrewsbury tonight in League One

LIVE: Shrewsbury v Pompey

Last updated: Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:41

  • Danny Cowley’s side return to action after 10 days away
  • The Blues are looking to record the third consecutive league victory
  • Tyler Walker aiming to score first goal since his loan arrival from Coventry
Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:41

FULL-TIME: Shrewsbury 1-2 Pompey

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:39

90+4

Hackett fires over from range. Should have taken it to the corner.

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:36

90

Five minutes added time

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:32

87 - Shrewsbury sub

OFF: Elliott Bennett

ON: Saikou Janneh

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:30

GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL

THOMPSON FIRES INTO THE ROOF OF THE NET FROM RANGE 2-1 TO POMPEY!

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:25

80

Pompey sub:

OFF: Mahlon Romeo

ON: Reeco Hackett

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:25

80

Tunnicliffe commits a foul deep inside the Shrewsbury half. Has not been his best game upon his return to the starting XI

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:23

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:21

76

Shrewsbury sub

OFF: Tom Bloxham

ON: Ryan Bowman

Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:20

74

Tunnicliffe’s whipped, inviting ball into the box is met by the toe of George Hirst which forces a great save from Marosi. That’s better.

