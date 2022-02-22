RECAP: Shrewsbury 1-2 Portsmouth: Ex-Norwich man Louis Thompson hands Blues three points in dramatic game that saw a red card and former Sunderland man score
Pompey returned to action perfectly 10 days away with success against Shrewsbury.
After finding themselves a goal down, the Blues turned the game on its head thanks to Aiden O’Brien’s leveller and Louis Thompson’s late strike.
Recap the game with updates as they happened.
Message From the Editor
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.
LIVE: Shrewsbury v Pompey
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 February, 2022, 21:41
- Danny Cowley’s side return to action after 10 days away
- The Blues are looking to record the third consecutive league victory
- Tyler Walker aiming to score first goal since his loan arrival from Coventry
FULL-TIME: Shrewsbury 1-2 Pompey
Hackett fires over from range. Should have taken it to the corner.
Five minutes added time
87 - Shrewsbury sub
OFF: Elliott Bennett
ON: Saikou Janneh
GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL
THOMPSON FIRES INTO THE ROOF OF THE NET FROM RANGE 2-1 TO POMPEY!
Pompey sub:
OFF: Mahlon Romeo
ON: Reeco Hackett
Tunnicliffe commits a foul deep inside the Shrewsbury half. Has not been his best game upon his return to the starting XI
Shrewsbury sub
OFF: Tom Bloxham
ON: Ryan Bowman
Tunnicliffe’s whipped, inviting ball into the box is met by the toe of George Hirst which forces a great save from Marosi. That’s better.