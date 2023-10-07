RECAP the action as Pompey make it 210 days unbeaten in league with Port Vale win
Port Vale provide the opposition as John Mousinho’s side aim to make it 23 league games unbeaten at Fratton Park.
The Blues have injuries and suspensions to contend with, however, with the squad likely to be stretched to the limit.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s live kick-by-kick commentary from 3pm as Pompey go in search of another home victory.
LIVE Pompey v Port Vale
Key Events
FT Pompey 2 Port Vale 0
Fratton rocking to ‘we’re on our way'
90+4
Pompey seeing this out comfortably.
Saydee off for Yengi
Seven minutes’ stoppage time
HERE COMES YENGI
CHANCE
Ball into the box and sub Devlin nods wide .
Melee in the Pompey box behind for a Vale corner
Back connected with seven to go plus stoppages - Pompey still 2-0 up
APOLOGIES
A limited service at present because of the club’s wifi not working properly.