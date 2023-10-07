News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
RECAP the action as Pompey make it 210 days unbeaten in league with Port Vale win

Pompey go again as they aim to continue their impressive start to the League One campaign this afternoon.
By Jordan Cross
Published 7th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 17:01 BST
Port Vale provide the opposition as John Mousinho’s side aim to make it 23 league games unbeaten at Fratton Park.

The Blues have injuries and suspensions to contend with, however, with the squad likely to be stretched to the limit.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s live kick-by-kick commentary from 3pm as Pompey go in search of another home victory.

LIVE Pompey v Port Vale

Show new updates
16:59 BST

FT Pompey 2 Port Vale 0

16:59 BST

Fratton rocking to ‘we’re on our way'

16:55 BST

90+4

Pompey seeing this out comfortably.

16:51 BST

Saydee off for Yengi

16:51 BST

Seven minutes’ stoppage time

16:51 BST

HERE COMES YENGI

16:48 BST

CHANCE

Ball into the box and sub Devlin nods wide .

16:46 BST

85

Melee in the Pompey box behind for a Vale corner

16:44 BST

Back connected with seven to go plus stoppages - Pompey still 2-0 up

16:30 BST

APOLOGIES

A limited service at present because of the club’s wifi not working properly.

