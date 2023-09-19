RECAP the action as Portsmouth go top of League One at Barnsley
and live on Freeview channel 276
It’s another tough challenge for the Blues, after a decent performance in the 1-1 draw at Derby County on Saturday.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 6.45pm.
Then it’s more discussion before live commentary of the clash, as John Mousinho’s men look to build on their sturdy start to the season.
LIVE Barnsley 1 Pompey 3
FT Barnsley 2 Pompey 3
Seven minutes’ stoppage time
Cosgrove in the box but fires over first time. Well over.
Barnsley asking all the questions now
Double Pompey sub as Devlin and Anjorin replace Lane and Robertson. Watters on for Cole.
CHANCE
Kamara flies through the middle but blazes over from 12 yards out.
Styles heads a cross at goal and it’s a nightmare for Norris as he fumbles the ball into the net, to set up grandstand finish at Oakwell.
Goal Barnsley
CHANCE
Dodgson crosses and big man Cosgrove heads inches wide at the back post. Phew!
Cotter replaced by O’Keefe