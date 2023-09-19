News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month

RECAP the action as Portsmouth go top of League One at Barnsley

Pompey face another strong test of their credentials on the road as they travel to Barnsley.
By Jordan Cross
Published 19th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 21:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It’s another tough challenge for the Blues, after a decent performance in the 1-1 draw at Derby County on Saturday.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 6.45pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then it’s more discussion before live commentary of the clash, as John Mousinho’s men look to build on their sturdy start to the season.

LIVE Barnsley 1 Pompey 3

Show new updates
21:48 BST

FT Barnsley 2 Pompey 3

21:40 BST

Seven minutes’ stoppage time

21:40 BST

88

Cosgrove in the box but fires over first time. Well over.

21:39 BST

84

Barnsley asking all the questions now

21:32 BST

78

Double Pompey sub as Devlin and Anjorin replace Lane and Robertson. Watters on for Cole.

21:31 BST

CHANCE

Kamara flies through the middle but blazes over from 12 yards out.

21:30 BST

77

Styles heads a cross at goal and it’s a nightmare for Norris as he fumbles the ball into the net, to set up grandstand finish at Oakwell.

21:28 BST

Goal Barnsley

21:22 BST

CHANCE

Dodgson crosses and big man Cosgrove heads inches wide at the back post. Phew!

21:20 BST

71

Cotter replaced by O’Keefe

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OnePompeyPortsmouthBarnsleyDerby CountyBluesJohn Mousinho