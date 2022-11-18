LiveRECAP the action as Portsmouth held to fourth league draw on spin by Derby County
Pompey aim to return to winning ways at Fratton Park tonight against play-off rivals Derby County.
Fifth takes on sixth under the lights at Fratton Park as Danny Cowley’s side take on Paul Warne’s men.
Pompey are out to improve a run of one win in eight in League One action, with their form stuttering after a strong start to to the campaign.
They have shown strong form at Fratton Park, with their 20-game unbeaten run stretching back to January 31.
We will be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before the team news drops at 7pm.
There will be more discussion and then it’s live kick-by-kick commentary from 8pm.
LIVE: Pompey 0 Derby 0
FT Pompey 0 Derby 0
Forsyth can’t reach the ball as it flashes across goal for Derby
Mingi frustratingly penalised for a foul on Hourihane as he looks to break.
Flowing Pompey move but Mingi’s first-time effort from 20 yards is gathered by Wildsmith
Excllent covering tackle from Swanson on Barkhuizen
Dobbin booked for a foul on the breaking Mingi
Six minutes’ stoppage time
Time running out for Pompey who’ve beeb the better side after the break - as Owen Dale is named sponsors’ man of the match.
Osula on for McGoldrick
Scarlett off for Pigott.