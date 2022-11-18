News you can trust since 1877
LiveRECAP the action as Portsmouth held to fourth league draw on spin by Derby County

Pompey aim to return to winning ways at Fratton Park tonight against play-off rivals Derby County.

By Jordan Cross
4 minutes ago
Pompey play host Derby County at Fratton Park tonight
Fifth takes on sixth under the lights at Fratton Park as Danny Cowley’s side take on Paul Warne’s men.

Pompey are out to improve a run of one win in eight in League One action, with their form stuttering after a strong start to to the campaign.

They have shown strong form at Fratton Park, with their 20-game unbeaten run stretching back to January 31.

We will be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before the team news drops at 7pm.

There will be more discussion and then it’s live kick-by-kick commentary from 8pm.

LIVE: Pompey 0 Derby 0

Show new updates
Friday, 18 November, 2022, 21:54

FT Pompey 0 Derby 0

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 21:54

90+6

Forsyth can’t reach the ball as it flashes across goal for Derby

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 21:53

90+5

Mingi frustratingly penalised for a foul on Hourihane as he looks to break.

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 21:51

CHANCE

Flowing Pompey move but Mingi’s first-time effort from 20 yards is gathered by Wildsmith

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 21:49

90+2

Excllent covering tackle from Swanson on Barkhuizen

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 21:48

90+1

Dobbin booked for a foul on the breaking Mingi

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 21:47

Six minutes’ stoppage time

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 21:46

89

Time running out for Pompey who’ve beeb the better side after the break - as Owen Dale is named sponsors’ man of the match.

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 21:44

86

Osula on for McGoldrick

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 21:42

85

Scarlett off for Pigott.

Derby CountyFratton ParkPortsmouthPompeyLeague One