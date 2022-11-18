Pompey play host Derby County at Fratton Park tonight

Fifth takes on sixth under the lights at Fratton Park as Danny Cowley’s side take on Paul Warne’s men.

Pompey are out to improve a run of one win in eight in League One action, with their form stuttering after a strong start to to the campaign.

They have shown strong form at Fratton Park, with their 20-game unbeaten run stretching back to January 31.

We will be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before the team news drops at 7pm.