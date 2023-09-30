RECAP the action as Portsmouth stay top with impressive Wigan Athletic success
John Mousinho’s side will look to make it 21 games unbeaten at the DW Stadium and maintain their place at the head of the formative League One table.
We’ll be building up to kick off with all the talking points ahead of the game before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s more discussion, video and then blow-by-blow commentary when the action gets underway at 3pm.
LIVE Wigan v Pompey
FT Wigan 1 Pompey 2
90+4
Pompey seeing this out comfortably
45+1
Morrell booked for a pull
Seven minutes’ stoppage time
Kamara off for Devlin
CHANCE
Robertson hits a sweet 20 yarder which is on its way in until Tickle dives full length to his right to turn the ball around the post.
CHANCE
Magennis plants a header wide from a presentable opening after McManaman’s cross.
Kamara booked for a foul. Magennis and McMananman on for Godo and Sessegnon.
Another lovely touch from Whyte takes out Sessegnon. Move comes to nothing but the winger’s been bright since coming on.
Tickle fluffs his clearance for a clearance. Keeper’s kicking has been all over the place today.