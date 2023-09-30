News you can trust since 1877
RECAP the action as Portsmouth stay top with impressive Wigan Athletic success

Pompey look to build on their strong start to the season as they’re handed another tough test on the road at Wigan today.
By Jordan Cross
Published 30th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 17:01 BST
John Mousinho’s side will look to make it 21 games unbeaten at the DW Stadium and maintain their place at the head of the formative League One table.

We’ll be building up to kick off with all the talking points ahead of the game before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s more discussion, video and then blow-by-blow commentary when the action gets underway at 3pm.

LIVE Wigan v Pompey

16:57 BST

FT Wigan 1 Pompey 2

16:57 BST

90+4

Pompey seeing this out comfortably

16:50 BST

45+1

Morrell booked for a pull

16:50 BST

Seven minutes’ stoppage time

16:46 BST

87

Kamara off for Devlin

16:44 BST

CHANCE

Robertson hits a sweet 20 yarder which is on its way in until Tickle dives full length to his right to turn the ball around the post.

16:42 BST

CHANCE

Magennis plants a header wide from a presentable opening after McManaman’s cross.

16:38 BST

78

Kamara booked for a foul. Magennis and McMananman on for Godo and Sessegnon.

16:37 BST

76

Another lovely touch from Whyte takes out Sessegnon. Move comes to nothing but the winger’s been bright since coming on.

16:35 BST

76

Tickle fluffs his clearance for a clearance. Keeper’s kicking has been all over the place today.

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
