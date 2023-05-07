News you can trust since 1877
RECAP the action as Portsmouth's season ends with entertaining Wycombe draw

The season comes to a close on Sunday as Pompey face Wycombe at Fratton Park.

By Jordan Cross
Published 7th May 2023, 09:18 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 13:57 BST

It’s an underwhelming ‘battle for eighth’ in League One as the curtain comes down on the League One campaign.

The question is will John Mousinho experiment on the final day – and to what extent does he do so if that’s the case?

We’ll be building up to kick-off – and then it’s live commentary from noon.

13:54 BST

FT Pompey 2 Wycombe 2

13:53 BST

90+3

Ball drops to Ogilvie in the box but Stryjek gathers his effort on the turn

13:52 BST

Five minutes’ stoppage time

13:46 BST

CHANCE

Great effort from Pigott’s 20 yarder - matched by a fine tip over by Stryjek

13:45 BST

84

Towler advances and fires at Stryjek from 25 yards. The defender then hurts his knee in a tussle with Tafazolli

13:39 BST

80

Pompey fans enjoying singing about Southampton’s plight...

13:36 BST

75

Ogilivie lifts a shot over just after missing a decent opening with a header.

13:31 BST

72

Pompey are level as Pigott crosses and Lane arrives with a far post header to do the rest!

13:31 BST

LANNEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

13:28 BST

68

Wycombe unsettled by Pigott and ball drops to Lane, who smashes a 25 yarder at goal but it’s blocked by Tafazolli.

