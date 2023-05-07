RECAP the action as Portsmouth's season ends with entertaining Wycombe draw
The season comes to a close on Sunday as Pompey face Wycombe at Fratton Park.
It’s an underwhelming ‘battle for eighth’ in League One as the curtain comes down on the League One campaign.
The question is will John Mousinho experiment on the final day – and to what extent does he do so if that’s the case?
We’ll be building up to kick-off – and then it’s live commentary from noon.
LIVE Pompey v Wycombe
FT Pompey 2 Wycombe 2
90+3
Ball drops to Ogilvie in the box but Stryjek gathers his effort on the turn
Five minutes’ stoppage time
CHANCE
Great effort from Pigott’s 20 yarder - matched by a fine tip over by Stryjek
Towler advances and fires at Stryjek from 25 yards. The defender then hurts his knee in a tussle with Tafazolli
Pompey fans enjoying singing about Southampton’s plight...
Ogilivie lifts a shot over just after missing a decent opening with a header.
Pompey are level as Pigott crosses and Lane arrives with a far post header to do the rest!
LANNEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
Wycombe unsettled by Pigott and ball drops to Lane, who smashes a 25 yarder at goal but it’s blocked by Tafazolli.