Live

RECAP the action if you dare as Blackpool rout Portsmouth to knock them off top spot

Good afternoon from Fratton Park as Pompey return to action today after the international break against Blackpool.
By Jordan Cross
Published 25th Nov 2023, 12:31 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 16:57 GMT
John Mousinho's side are out to make it 28 League One games unbeaten, but face a tough test against Neil Critchley's side as they aim to retain their place at the top of the table.

LIVE Portsmouth v Blackpool

Show new updates
16:56 GMT

FT Blackpool 4 Pompey 0

Pompey off top as unbeaten run comes to an end

16:53 GMT

Class from the fans

'4-0 who down, who gives a ****? super Pompey are going up,' sing the Fratton faithful endlessly.

16:50 GMT

Seven minutes stoppage tme

Jeez...

16:47 GMT

4-0

It's turning into a rout as Morgan smashes home a low hit from the from the edge of the box.

16:46 GMT

It's a fourth for Blackpool

4-0

16:45 GMT

Sub

Robertson and Bishop off for the pai

16:45 GMT

80

Stevenson and Pack on for Pompey

16:34 GMT

Game, set and match

It's a deflected third as Hamilton's shot deflects off Shaughnessy and beyond Norris.

16:33 GMT

Goal Blackpool

It's 3-0

16:29 GMT

70

Lane and Kamara off for Yengi and Devlin

