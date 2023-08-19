News you can trust since 1877
RECAP the action on frustrating afternoon as Pompey held at Fratton

Good afternoon from Fratton!
By Jordan Cross
Published 19th Aug 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 17:21 BST

Pompey are back at home again as Cheltenham arrive looking to arrest a poor start to the season.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s more build-up before live kick-by-kick commentary when the action gets underway at 3pm.

Join us for the all the details plus goal news and updates first at portsmouth.co.uk.

LIVE Pompey 0 Cheltenham 0

Show new updates
17:19 BST

FT Pompey 0 Cheltenham 0

17:16 BST

90+22

Shaughnessy fire at Southwood from 20 yards.

17:15 BST

90+21

Lane on for Robertson

17:14 BST

90+20

Rafferty crosses but Saydee slices his shot high and wide,

17:12 BST

Frustration growing

Pompey pushing but can’t create that clear opening they need.

17:07 BST

90+13

Chapman on for Ferry.

17:05 BST

CHANCE

Rafferty’s cross drops to Ogilvie but he loops his effort just over from inside the box.

17:04 BST

90+10

Poole does down in the box - ref plays on

17:02 BST

90+9

Kamara trickery earns corner

17:02 BST

Fans upping the volume

Fratton really willing Pompey on now

