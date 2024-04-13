RECAP the breathless promotion showdown drama between Pompey and Bolton
and live on Freeview channel 276
We’re building up to the showdown at the Toughsheet Stadium with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm. Then it’s more chat and video before the drama unfolds from 3pm.
LIVE Bolton v Pompey
One min to go
Pompey attacking
90+3
Yengi down in the box - ref says no penalty
Stoppage time
Six minutes
Poor free-kick from Pack and it’s easy for Baxter.
Rain pouring now
OFF THE POST
Home side hit the woodwork again through Charles as they ride their luck.
Good defending Whyte but it’s a Bolton corner.
81 u
Yengi penalised for a foul on Santos from a ball over the top from Saydee.
More subs
Charles and Jerome on for Bodvarsson and Collins
Santos hooks the corner not too far over.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.