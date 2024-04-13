Live

RECAP the breathless promotion showdown drama between Pompey and Bolton

It’s the big one as Pompey travel to Bolton with promotion - and potentially the League One title - at stake!
By Jordan Cross
Published 13th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 16:57 BST
We’re building up to the showdown at the Toughsheet Stadium with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm. Then it’s more chat and video before the drama unfolds from 3pm.

LIVE Bolton v Pompey

16:55 BST

One min to go

Pompey attacking

16:53 BST

90+3

Yengi down in the box - ref says no penalty

16:50 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes

16:48 BST

88

Poor free-kick from Pack and it’s easy for Baxter.

16:47 BST

88

Rain pouring now

16:46 BST

OFF THE POST

Home side hit the woodwork again through Charles as they ride their luck.

16:43 BST

83

Good defending Whyte but it’s a Bolton corner.

16:41 BST

81 u

Yengi penalised for a foul on Santos from a ball over the top from Saydee.

16:39 BST

More subs

Charles and Jerome on for Bodvarsson and Collins

16:38 BST

79

Santos hooks the corner not too far over.

