Live

RECAP the drama as Pompey are crowned League One champions!

It’s the big one - promotion and the League One title is up for grabs at Fratton Park.
By Jordan Cross
Published 16th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 21:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Barnsley provide the opposition, who themselves have play-of ambitions this term.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points and chat before team news drops at 6.45pm.

Then it’s more chat and video before the drama unfolds under the Fratton lights from 7.45pm.

LIVE Pompey v Barnsley

21:46 BST

FT POMPEY ARE CHAMPIONS!

UP AS CHAMPIONS!

21:40 BST

Five mins of stoppage time to go

Barnsley attacking

21:38 BST

Stoppage time

EIGHT MINUTES

21:36 BST

SHAUGHNESSYYYYYYYYYYYYY

Thumping header from Pack’s corner!

21:35 BST

SHAUGHNESSYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY

3-2!!!

21:34 BST

87

Lang in the box and cross behind for a corner

21:34 BST

86

Double Barnsley change as Jalo and McCart come on

21:33 BST

Replays show a foul

McAtee fouls Saydee. Looked soft but replay seems to show he doesn't get the ball - who cares as the Magic Man smashes the ball past Roberts to his right!

21:29 BST

BISHOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP

Fired to the keeper’s right with power!

21:28 BST

PENALTY POMPEY

Saydee fouled!

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BarnsleyBluesOppositionVideoTeam newsPortsmouthPompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.