Live
RECAP the drama as Pompey are crowned League One champions!
It’s the big one - promotion and the League One title is up for grabs at Fratton Park.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Barnsley provide the opposition, who themselves have play-of ambitions this term.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points and chat before team news drops at 6.45pm.
Then it’s more chat and video before the drama unfolds under the Fratton lights from 7.45pm.
LIVE Pompey v Barnsley
FT POMPEY ARE CHAMPIONS!
UP AS CHAMPIONS!
Five mins of stoppage time to go
Barnsley attacking
Stoppage time
EIGHT MINUTES
SHAUGHNESSYYYYYYYYYYYYY
Thumping header from Pack’s corner!
SHAUGHNESSYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
3-2!!!
Lang in the box and cross behind for a corner
Double Barnsley change as Jalo and McCart come on
Replays show a foul
BISHOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP
Fired to the keeper’s right with power!
PENALTY POMPEY
Saydee fouled!
1 / 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.