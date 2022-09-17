RECAP the late drama as Portsmouth keep up unbeaten start against Plymouth Argyle
Pompey aim to continue their flying start to the season at Fratton Park today against fellow high-fliers Plymouth.
The Blues will put their unbeaten opening on the line in front of a sellout crowd at PO4 against Steven Schumacher’s side.
And Danny Cowley’s men could equal a club record for consecutive Football League wins with a seventh successive maximum.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points with team news dropping at 2pm.
Then it’s more build-up and video before live kick-by-kick commentary when the action gets underway.
LIVE Pompey 1 Plymouth 2
FT Pompey 2 Plymouth 2
Pompey are level as Pack’s short throw is put in by Morrell an Hackett rises to nod home!
HHHHHHHACCCCCCCCCKKKKKKKEEEEEEEEETTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT
Red card as Galloway gets a second yellow for a shove on Morrison
Long Pack throw coming up
Five minutes’ stoppage time
Pack gets sponsor’s man of the match.
Four minutes plus stoppages to go
Outstanding goal-line clearance from Ogilvie to deny Whittaker.
Ennis gets between the Pompey central defenders and finishes low past Griffiths.