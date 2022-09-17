News you can trust since 1877
RECAP the late drama as Portsmouth keep up unbeaten start against Plymouth Argyle

Pompey aim to continue their flying start to the season at Fratton Park today against fellow high-fliers Plymouth.

By Jordan Cross
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 5:06 pm
Plymouth arrive at Fratton Park today.
The Blues will put their unbeaten opening on the line in front of a sellout crowd at PO4 against Steven Schumacher’s side.

And Danny Cowley’s men could equal a club record for consecutive Football League wins with a seventh successive maximum.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points with team news dropping at 2pm.

Then it’s more build-up and video before live kick-by-kick commentary when the action gets underway.

LIVE Pompey 1 Plymouth 2

Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:58

Show new updates
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:58

FT Pompey 2 Plymouth 2

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:57

90+3

Pompey are level as Pack’s short throw is put in by Morrell an Hackett rises to nod home!

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:56

HHHHHHHACCCCCCCCCKKKKKKKEEEEEEEEETTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:55

90+2

Red card as Galloway gets a second yellow for a shove on Morrison

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:54

90+1

Long Pack throw coming up

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:52

Five minutes’ stoppage time

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:50

88

Pack gets sponsor’s man of the match.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:48

Four minutes plus stoppages to go

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:46

82

Outstanding goal-line clearance from Ogilvie to deny Whittaker.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:41

80

Ennis gets between the Pompey central defenders and finishes low past Griffiths.

