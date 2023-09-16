News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

RECAP the late drama at Pride Park as Portsmouth rescue Derby County point

Pompey face a stiff test of their League One credentials as they go to Derby.
By Jordan Cross
Published 16th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A crowd of 30,000 is expected at Pride Park for the match of the day in League One.

Pompey are out to continue their 17-game unbeaten run – the longest sequence in English football at present.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We’ll be building up to kick off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as the action gets underway.

LIVE Pompey 0 Derby 1

Show new updates
16:59 BST

FT Derby 1 Pompey 1

16:58 BST

90+5

It’s Bishop at the death! Whyte’s cross is helped on by Devlin and the Magic Man prods home!

16:57 BST

BIIIIIIISSSSSSSSSSHOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP

16:54 BST

CHANCE

Devlin somehow heads over from close range from Ogilvie’s cross. Massive miss.

16:54 BST

Six minutes’ stoppage time

16:51 BST

Pompey subs

Sparkes and Devlin on for Lane and Robertson.

16:48 BST

86

Poole is penalised for handball from Barkhuizen’s cross and it’s dispatced by Collins. Brutal on Pompey.

16:47 BST

Goal Derby

16:46 BST

Penalty Derby

16:45 BST

83

Ping pong in Pompey’s box but Swanson clears

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:League OneDerby CountyPortsmouthPompeyDerby