Recap the late Portsmouth drama against Bristol Rovers on opening day at Fratton Park

The new campaign is finally with us.
By Jordan Cross
Published 5th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 18:04 BST

Pompey welcome Bristol Rovers to Fratton Park for the League One curtain raiser this afternoon.

It’s the first full campaign of the Mousinho era, with Blues owner Michael Eisner jetting in to watch the occasion.

We’re building up to the big kick-off with all the build-up – plus owner Eisner speaks to The News.

Follow all the latest here at portsmouth.co.uk.

LIVE Pompey 0 Bristol Rovers 1

Show new updates
17:04 BST

FT Pompey 1 Bristol Rovers 1

17:04 BST

Pompey pushing to the death

17:00 BST

45+2

Rafferty stands up the cross and it’s the fair dinkum Aussie to rise high and nod home at the back post!

16:59 BST

YENGIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII

16:58 BST

Six minutes of stoppage time

16:53 BST

Penalty shout not given!

It looks like a pull on Yengi by Wilson - ref says not to the home crowd’s anger.

16:51 BST

83

Yengi on for Scully.

16:51 BST

CHANCE

Off the post from 30 yards from Ogilvie and then Kamara flicks a header just over. All Pompey now.

16:49 BST

Collins and Thomas off for Sinclair and Evans

16:48 BST

Evans and Sinclair coming on

Related topics:Bristol RoversPortsmouthMichael EisnerFratton ParkPompeyLeague OneBlues