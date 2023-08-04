Recap the late Portsmouth drama against Bristol Rovers on opening day at Fratton Park
Pompey welcome Bristol Rovers to Fratton Park for the League One curtain raiser this afternoon.
It’s the first full campaign of the Mousinho era, with Blues owner Michael Eisner jetting in to watch the occasion.
We're building up to the big kick-off with all the build-up – plus owner Eisner speaks to The News.
LIVE Pompey 0 Bristol Rovers 1
FT Pompey 1 Bristol Rovers 1
Pompey pushing to the death
45+2
Rafferty stands up the cross and it’s the fair dinkum Aussie to rise high and nod home at the back post!
YENGIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII
Six minutes of stoppage time
Penalty shout not given!
It looks like a pull on Yengi by Wilson - ref says not to the home crowd’s anger.
Yengi on for Scully.
CHANCE
Off the post from 30 yards from Ogilvie and then Kamara flicks a header just over. All Pompey now.