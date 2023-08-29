RECAP the penalty drama as Portsmouth lose to Peterborough on spot-kicks in Carabao Cup
Pompey return to action looking for Carabao Cup success against Peterborough tonight.
By Jordan Cross
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 22:09 BST
Success will make it 19 games unbeaten across the end of last season and the start of the new campaign for John Mousinho’s side.
More wins are needed though – and that’s the requirement as the Blues look to make the third round of the competition for the first time in four years.
We’re building up to kick-off at Fratton Park with all the talking points before team news drops at 6.45pm.
Then it’s live commentary from 7.45pm under the lights at the start of two games on the bounce against Pompey’s promotion rivals.