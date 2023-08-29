RECAP the penalty drama as Portsmouth lose to Peterborough on spot-kicks in Carabao Cup

Pompey return to action looking for Carabao Cup success against Peterborough tonight.

Success will make it 19 games unbeaten across the end of last season and the start of the new campaign for John Mousinho’s side.

More wins are needed though – and that’s the requirement as the Blues look to make the third round of the competition for the first time in four years.

We’re building up to kick-off at Fratton Park with all the talking points before team news drops at 6.45pm.