RECAP the Portsmouth action in see-saw clash with high-flying Ipswich Town

Pompey v Ipswich

But it’s a tough assignment for Danny Cowley’s men as they take on high-flying Ipswich Town as the Christmas programme continues.

It may have been a 23-game unbeaten run at PO4 which came to a close last time out in the dismal loss to MK Dons.

But some of the more telling stats are it’s now seven games without a League One win and a single success from the past 12 third-tier fixtures.

Pompey will aim to end a run of four league games without a goal and kickstart their fortunes against the fancied Tractor Boys.