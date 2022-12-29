RECAP the Portsmouth action in see-saw clash with high-flying Ipswich Town
Pompey aim to arrest their league struggles at a packed Fratton Park tonight.
But it’s a tough assignment for Danny Cowley’s men as they take on high-flying Ipswich Town as the Christmas programme continues.
It may have been a 23-game unbeaten run at PO4 which came to a close last time out in the dismal loss to MK Dons.
But some of the more telling stats are it’s now seven games without a League One win and a single success from the past 12 third-tier fixtures.
Pompey will aim to end a run of four league games without a goal and kickstart their fortunes against the fancied Tractor Boys.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the news and talking points plus team news at 6.45pm. Then it’s live commentary as Pompey aim to give their fans some much-needed festive cheer.
Pompey 2 Ipswich 2
It felt like it was coming and so it proves. Morsy hits a 25 yarder, Griffiths can’t hold and there’s Chaplin to hurt his old side.