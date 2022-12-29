News you can trust since 1877
RECAP the Portsmouth action in see-saw clash with high-flying Ipswich Town

Pompey aim to arrest their league struggles at a packed Fratton Park tonight.

By Jordan Cross
3 minutes ago
Pompey v Ipswich
But it’s a tough assignment for Danny Cowley’s men as they take on high-flying Ipswich Town as the Christmas programme continues.

It may have been a 23-game unbeaten run at PO4 which came to a close last time out in the dismal loss to MK Dons.

But some of the more telling stats are it’s now seven games without a League One win and a single success from the past 12 third-tier fixtures.

Pompey will aim to end a run of four league games without a goal and kickstart their fortunes against the fancied Tractor Boys.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the news and talking points plus team news at 6.45pm. Then it’s live commentary as Pompey aim to give their fans some much-needed festive cheer.

Pompey 2 Ipswich 2

Full-time: Pompey 2 Ipswich 2

90+3

Ipswich dominating the ball still

90+2

Little of note so far through stoppage time

Five minutes of stoppage time

87

It felt like it was coming and so it proves. Morsy hits a 25 yarder, Griffiths can’t hold and there’s Chaplin to hurt his old side.

Goal Chaplin 2-2

87

Hackett being readied

86

Pompey under heavy pressure from the visitors now.

84

Ogilivie with the block for a corner as Ipswich press

82

Chaplin blasts one just wide from 25 yards.

