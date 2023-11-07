News you can trust since 1877
RECAP the Trophy action as Portsmouth advance to second round at Leyton Orient

Pompey aim to bounce back from defeat at Leyton Orient tonight.
By Jordan Cross
Published 7th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 21:02 GMT
A place in the second round of the EFL Trophy is up for grabs at Brisbane Road.

Expect changes aplenty against the O’s as we build-up to kick-off in east London before the team news drops at 6pm.

Then it’s more talking points before the action gets underway against Richie Wellens’ side at 7pm.

LIVE Leyton Orent 1 Pompey 1

20:57 GMT

FT Orient 1 Pompey 2

20:56 GMT

90+6

Late Orient corner

20:54 GMT

90+4

Ball still staying in Orient’s half.

20:52 GMT

90+2

The 10 men going forward at present

20:50 GMT

Six minutes’ stoppage time

20:46 GMT

Antics on the touchline

Few words exchanged between dugouts and keeper coach Joe Prodomo gets a yellow

20:45 GMT

85

Folarin and Rafferty on for Saydee and Kamara. Debut for Folarin.

20:39 GMT

CHANCE

Fantastic reflex save from Schofield to keep out Drinan’s header from an Orient corner.

20:35 GMT

74

Blues back in front as Stevenson feeds Yengi and the striker’s pass is perfectly weighted for Kamara’s burst forward, with the loanee advancing and making no mistake.

20:33 GMT

KAMARAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

