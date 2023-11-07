RECAP the Trophy action as Portsmouth advance to second round at Leyton Orient
A place in the second round of the EFL Trophy is up for grabs at Brisbane Road.
Expect changes aplenty against the O’s as we build-up to kick-off in east London before the team news drops at 6pm.
Then it’s more talking points before the action gets underway against Richie Wellens’ side at 7pm.
LIVE Leyton Orent 1 Pompey 1
FT Orient 1 Pompey 2
90+6
Late Orient corner
90+4
Ball still staying in Orient’s half.
90+2
The 10 men going forward at present
Six minutes’ stoppage time
Antics on the touchline
Few words exchanged between dugouts and keeper coach Joe Prodomo gets a yellow
Folarin and Rafferty on for Saydee and Kamara. Debut for Folarin.
CHANCE
Fantastic reflex save from Schofield to keep out Drinan’s header from an Orient corner.
Blues back in front as Stevenson feeds Yengi and the striker’s pass is perfectly weighted for Kamara’s burst forward, with the loanee advancing and making no mistake.