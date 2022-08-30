Reeco Hackett's Portsmouth striker accolade as Spurs and Ipswich loanees inspire table-topping Blues

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reeco Hackett believes Pompey currently possess the finest strikeforce of his time at Fratton Park. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

The January 2020 recruit from Bromley can count Brett Pitman, Oli Hawkins, John Marquis, Ellis Harrison, George Hirst, Tyler Walker and Jordy Hiwula among former Blues team-mates.

Yet it’s the current attacking unit of Colby Bishop, Dane Scarlett and Joe Pigott which he credits as being the finest he has played alongside.

The trio of summer recruits have enjoyed impressive introductions, helping Danny Cowley’s men to League One’s top spot.

And Hackett is adamant they stand out when compared to previous Pompey forwards during his two-and-a-half years on the south coast.

He told The News: ‘The addition of Colby, Pigs and Dane has been massive.

‘We’ve had quite a bit of a turnover of strikers since I’ve been here and these boys have come in and put a huge boost of confidence throughout the team.

‘They are all really good players, as are strikers we’ve had in the past, but works out for some, doesn’t work out for others.

‘The stats probably show that these have been the best I have played with at Pompey, they have really good starts to the season.

‘Dane is unbelievable, he’s 18 and plays with so much confidence. He plays like an experienced player, he has a massive future ahead.

‘He’s sharp, doesn't stop running, has massive determination and is an intelligent footballer who takes on instructions really well, which is quite rare at the age he is at.

‘Colby has started really well and I think will carry that out through the season, he brings us something different as well, especially physically at the top-end of the pitch.

‘Pigs has been just as good and although he obviously hasn’t played as many minutes as the others, he’s made an impact every time he’s been called upon.

‘Hopefully we can continue giving them the assists and opportunities they need to keep putting them in the back of the net.’

Pompey’s league commitments are put aside when they tonight travel to Crawley in the Papa John’s Trophy (7.45pm).

Cowley is expected to rotate his squad, with Pigott handed a recall and Bishop and Scarlett rested.

While Hackett will be handed a start following Saturday’s appearance off the bench.

The 24-year-old added: ‘It’s still early in the season.

‘We’re in a really good position at the moment, we are top, but it means nothing if you’re not there at the end of the season.’

