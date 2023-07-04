Yet the winger has been a rejuvenated figure after his disappointing Blues stint following an excellent end to the last term with Huddersfield.

And this has seen the 24-year-old rewarded with a new two-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

After his loan spell at Fratton Park was prematurely cut short in January, Koroma went on to score four goals and register one assist in the Terriers’ final 16 games of the season.

Under new boss Neil Warnock, the ex-Leyton Orient man played a vital role in Huddersfield’s Championship survival - eventually finishing nine points above the relegation zone in 18th.

With the 74-year-old penning a one-year extension at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, the winger has since followed suit – remaining with the Terrier’s until at least 2025.

And after moving Koroma into a number nine role, Warnock has revealed he believes the ex-Pompey loanee is now a ‘different player’.

The Huddersfield boss said on the official club website: ‘I’m delighted we’ve agreed this new contract with Josh. Ever since I arrived at the club, he’s a player who has excited me.

Josh Koroma.

‘I can see a different player now to the one that I set eyes on back in February, and I’m hoping to see him fulfil his potential this season. I do think there are more goals in his game.’

The winger was Danny Cowley’s statement signing of last summer’s deadline day, completing his switch in the final minutes of the window.

After penning a season-long loan from Huddersfield, an assist in his opening game during the Blues’ 2-1 triumph against Peterborough saw plenty of optimism grow amongst the Fratton faithful.

But that excitement was short-lived, with the winger going on to score five times and creating just two more goals in his 24 appearances in all competitions.